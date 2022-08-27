Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
247Sports
Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
Aaron Rodgers delivers message to Fresno State football team
Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper shares how a recent message from Aaron Rodgers has fueled the Bulldogs going into the season. Rodgers starred in college at Cal for coach Jeff Tedford, who is now back as Fresno State's heaï¿½
247Sports
Cleveland Browns claim QB Kellen Mond
After being let go by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, it didn’t take long for Kellen Mond to find another landing spot. On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns claimed the second-year signal caller and will add him to the active roster. Mond joins a quarterback room that features starter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
POLLS: No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their highly-anticipated 2022 season this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats, who are coming off a College Football Playoff Appearance last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. “Game week’s finally here,” Arkansas...
Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'
The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
Baylor AD Mack Rhoades sounds off on the future of the Big 12
As the Big 12 prepares to open the 2022 football season this week, Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades appeared on the Waco-based YouTube broadcast of SicEm365 recently to discuss the future of the Big 12 Conference, a possible timetable for expansion, and if the conference will pursue a long-term media rights deal or a shorter one when for its new version of the Big 12 in 2025. Rhoades did emphasize by the end of the discussion that, "I'm still extremely optimistic about the future of the Big 12.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Updated scouting report on 2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones
Camden (S.C.) High School standout Shymeik Jones has seen his recruiting stock rise over the course of the last few months. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman now counts 20 offers to his credit. Jones, also a basketball standout for Camden, has helped his football team to a 2-0 record so...
Michigan makes contact right away with five-star DL
College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the first recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott. “Yeah I’ve heard from a lot of there staff including Coach Harbaugh,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Jackson State WR, Miami transfer Mark Pope reenters portal
Jackson State wide receiver Mark Pope reentered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. He originally went into the portal Nov. 9 and transferred to Jackson State Dec. 15. Pope, who received a grade of 85 from 247Sports upon initially entering the portal, logged 34 games with the Hurricanes from 2018-21, including 11 starts. He caught 52 passes for 680 yards (13.1 average) and four touchdowns.
Elite athlete plans to return to Tennessee after summer visit, offer
A highly ranked Class of 2024 athlete who visited Tennessee for the first time last month says he's hoping to return to Knoxville this season for one of the Vols' home games.
Why is Notre Dame such a massive underdog against Ohio State? It starts with talent
College football will see a spectacle unfold this week in Columbus. The No. 2 Buckeyes will host No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). In the College Football Playoff era, this is just the 15th regular-season matchup between a pair of top-5 teams. Will it even...
247Sports
Fromm sees a 'great leader' in Finley heading into the 2022 season
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn junior tight end knows what the quarterback position is supposed to look like. Growing up with brothers Jake (Georgia) and Dylan (Mercer) both playing the position and Jake playing it at the highest level, Tyler Fromm understands what is important at that position and he sees those qualities in T.J. Finley.
247Sports
Rice football coach Mike Bloomgren says USC won't know to expect from their healthy roster
The Rice Owls will open their 2022 college football season with a road game against one of the nation’s most talked about teams, the No. 14 ranked USC Trojans. During a press conference Tuesday, Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren was asked if USC knows what to expect with their full team being healthy.
247Sports
Ohio State's Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be backup QB vs. Notre Dame, competition will continue
If Ohio State's season is going to go the way the Buckeyes hope, bouncing back from last year's disappointment to win a Big Ten title and return to the College Football Playoff, the Scarlet and Gray will need C.J. Stroud to be as good as advertised. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting a year ago and sweeping the Big Ten awards he was eligible for, more is expected of Stroud in his second season as Ohio State's starting quarterback.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Indiana
CHAMPAIGN —Illinois notched a Week Zero win for the second consecutive year, now head coach Bret Bielema and his team will try to do what it didn't a year ago: win the next game. Illinois cruised past Wyoming, 38-6, on Saturday and will travel to Indiana on Friday night...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury update on running back Kendall Milton
Georgia running back Kendall Milton entered fall camp in prime position to play a big role in the Bulldogs’ offense, but a grade 1 hamstring strain temporarily set him back. Milton has been back to work after missing Georgia’s second scrimmage, and based on what his head coach had to say, things are trending in the right direction for him.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
366K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0