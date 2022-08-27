ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

WVNews

South Harrison volleyball comes up clutch to edge Clay-Battelle

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — For the second straight night, South Harrison volleyball went the distance. But on Wednesday, unlike Tuesday, the Hawks were the ones leaving happy after the fifth set. In its home opener, South Harrison rallied twice from one set down and closed out the...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

2021 Recap: Huskies experience rollercoaster of a season

ACCIDENT — Despite 2021 being the first full football season since 2019 coupled with one of the toughest schedules in over 20 years, the Northern Huskies knocked off both Frankfort and Keyser, finished 5-6 overall and won their first home playoff game since 1992. It was a group that...
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

WVU Around The Web 9/1

It's Brawl Day! Check out our across the board coverage at BlueGoldNews.com, then take a peek at what others are saying as WVU-Pitt ready for tonight's 7 p.m. kickoff.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Sports
WVNews

Northern Huskies looking to aim high with youthful squad

ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ football team is looking to forge itself a successful 2022 season despite fielding a roster with several new faces. In 2021, the issues were similar on paper albeit at different positions. Though they had several high-level seniors like Jamison Warnick, Chance Ritchey, and a senior-laden line, it also had numerous first-time starters at skill positions and several spots on defense.
ACCIDENT, MD
WVNews

Marion County woman among latest West Virginia COVID dead; Wetzel, Boone, Upshur, Mercer & Mineral counties go gold

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest COVID dead came from Marion, Wayne, Ohio, Putnam and Hancock counties. The Marion County victim was a 94-year-old female, while the other deceased were a 79-year-old male from Wayne, a 95-year-old male from Ohio County, a 71-year-old female from Putnam, and a 92-year-old female from Hancock.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to host Author Forum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will host its WVIHF Authors Forum from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library on the second floor. Forum chairpersons are Diana Pishner Walker and Stephen Pishner. The forum is sponsored by James and Law Co in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Mark Moyers

BRUCETON MILLS-BRANDONVILLE — Mark C. Moyers, 56, of Bruceton Mills-Brandonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home. the son of Dolores Sisler Moyers and the late Ward C. Moyers, he was born July 14, 1966, in Morgantown.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

John Carl Davisson

WESTON- John Carl Davisson, 56, of Alum Bridge passed away on Thursday, August 25 th , 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital of Morgantown, WV. He was born in Weston on March 8, 1966: son of Ancil Roy Davisson of Alum Bridge, WV and the late Mary Katherine (Sleeth) Davisson. In...
ALUM BRIDGE, WV
WVNews

Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake

OAKLAND — The Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival was a big success as hundreds gathered at Broadford Lake on Saturday for the event. This was the first Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake, and the planning process is already underway for it to return next year.
OAKLAND, MD

