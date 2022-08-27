ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Battalion Texas AM

A&M prepares to defend home turf against Sam Houston

The Texas A&M football team will take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field this Saturday, Sept. 3 to open its 2022 season. During the offseason, the discussion surrounding the Aggies has made fans eager to see how the year will play out, especially after such successful recruiting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Tread lightly, Bearkats nearby

A matchup that many see as an easy win for the No. 6 ranked team in the country could result in a major headache against a mid-major team transitioning from the Football Championship Subdivision, or FCS, to the Football Bowl Subdivision, or the FBS. On Sept. 3, No. 6 Texas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Madison, CA
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
City
San Diego, TX
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
Battalion Texas AM

A&M swept by No. 6 Pittsburgh

Texas A&M volleyball comes away from a difficult weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational with hope for future success. A&M’s three-set defeat at Reed Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28 to No. 6 Pittsburgh gave the team the opportunity to go up against one of the best teams in the country and give them a great match. Playing tough competition early in the season will be necessary in readying A&M for conference play. Unfortunately for A&M, the loss drops the team’s record to 1-2 in the early goings of its season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Battalion Texas AM

3 takeaways from Monday’s football press conference

As the season opener for the Texas A&M football team looms closer, there are still unanswered questions surrounding the offense. On Monday, Aug. 29, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson, junior defensive back Antonio Johnson, senior defensive back Demani Richardson and senior wide receiver Ainias Smith met with the media to discuss expectations going into Week 1.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
tigerdroppings.com

San Diego State's Brady Hoke and A.D. Walk Out Of Presser After Araiza Civil Suit Question

Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is one of the defendants in a civil suit alleging the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl while he was in college. He was then immediately cut from the Buffalo Bills following the charges. San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke and Athletic Director JD Wicker had press conference on Monday prior to the Aztecs’ season-opening game against Arizona. Wicker and Hoke both began the presser reading prepared statements...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations

This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggies#West Coast Conference#Volleyball#Texas A M Invitational#Notre Dame
restaurantclicks.com

Fun Places to Get a Drink in San Diego

San Diego is one of the premier tourist destinations in the United States. The lovely weather, beautiful beaches, and bustling bar scene make it a fun destination no matter what type of vacation you want. I visited San Diego recently and found myself drawn to the bar scene. Throughout my...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oceanside, California

Curious what is Oceanside California known for? That’s easy — its iconic wooden pier, stretching 1,942 long, is home to local fishermen, great surf, and a fun place to grab lunch at Ruby’s diner. The Oceanside Pier is a hot spot for tourists and locals who love spending time on the water.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Battalion Texas AM

Commentary: Heard but not seen

We have all watched the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in complex formations across Kyle Field during football season, their instruments glinting in the sun with the sound of fanatic cheering following each routine. Their musical duo, the Singing Cadets, nicknamed “The Voice of Aggieland,” always garner great attention and praise for their impressive performances in spiffy uniforms. But what about the other bands, choirs and orchestras?
COLLEGE STATION, TX
pugetsound.media

Checking Out – Carlo Cecchetto KFMB TV CBS8 San Diego

Sounds like it’s time for a little stress leave. Carlo Cecchetto Anchor/Reporter KFMB-TV CBS 8 & CW San Diego announces he is taking time off work and social media. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy