Texas A&M volleyball comes away from a difficult weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational with hope for future success. A&M’s three-set defeat at Reed Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28 to No. 6 Pittsburgh gave the team the opportunity to go up against one of the best teams in the country and give them a great match. Playing tough competition early in the season will be necessary in readying A&M for conference play. Unfortunately for A&M, the loss drops the team’s record to 1-2 in the early goings of its season.

