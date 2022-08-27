Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
Arizona Football's opener at SDSU features new stadium and former UA commit
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Football kicks off its season this Saturday on the road at San Diego State. The two teams met in Tucson last September, which turned into a lopsided 38-14 win by the Aztecs. But a new year brings new players and a new venue. This...
Report: One School Most 'Obvious' Fit For Pac-12 Expansion
It wouldn't be a college football season without more realignment reports. The latest report has San Diego State as the "most obvious" fit to join the Pac-12 after USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten last month. "It’s the most obvious choice and one that I think the Pac-12...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M prepares to defend home turf against Sam Houston
The Texas A&M football team will take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field this Saturday, Sept. 3 to open its 2022 season. During the offseason, the discussion surrounding the Aggies has made fans eager to see how the year will play out, especially after such successful recruiting.
Battalion Texas AM
Tread lightly, Bearkats nearby
A matchup that many see as an easy win for the No. 6 ranked team in the country could result in a major headache against a mid-major team transitioning from the Football Championship Subdivision, or FCS, to the Football Bowl Subdivision, or the FBS. On Sept. 3, No. 6 Texas...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M swept by No. 6 Pittsburgh
Texas A&M volleyball comes away from a difficult weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational with hope for future success. A&M’s three-set defeat at Reed Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28 to No. 6 Pittsburgh gave the team the opportunity to go up against one of the best teams in the country and give them a great match. Playing tough competition early in the season will be necessary in readying A&M for conference play. Unfortunately for A&M, the loss drops the team’s record to 1-2 in the early goings of its season.
Battalion Texas AM
3 takeaways from Monday’s football press conference
As the season opener for the Texas A&M football team looms closer, there are still unanswered questions surrounding the offense. On Monday, Aug. 29, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson, junior defensive back Antonio Johnson, senior defensive back Demani Richardson and senior wide receiver Ainias Smith met with the media to discuss expectations going into Week 1.
tigerdroppings.com
San Diego State's Brady Hoke and A.D. Walk Out Of Presser After Araiza Civil Suit Question
Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is one of the defendants in a civil suit alleging the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl while he was in college. He was then immediately cut from the Buffalo Bills following the charges. San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke and Athletic Director JD Wicker had press conference on Monday prior to the Aztecs’ season-opening game against Arizona. Wicker and Hoke both began the presser reading prepared statements...
KPBS
Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations
This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
kusi.com
Aztecs leadership discusses Araiza rape lawsuit in contentious conference
In the midst of Matt Araiza, there remains San Diego State’s role…or lack thereof. The powers that be in the athletic office speaking for the first time about their knowledge…and response to the gang rape civil suit. Except in this case they spoke twice. Allison Edmonds speaking...
Snapdragon Stadium | The first phase of a total revamp for the Mission Valley site
SAN DIEGO — There is more to Snapdragon Stadium and the Mission Valley site than football and concerts. The next phase of the SDSU Mission Valley Development Project includes a living and recreational area. CBS 8 walked outside the new stadium with Gina Jacobs, the Vice President of the...
New Disc Golf Course Set for Grand Opening at The Welk Resort in Escondido
JC Golf has launched San Diego County’s newest disc golf course with the grand opening at The Welk in Escondido set for this week. The new course is located on The Oaks course, one of two executive golf courses on the resort property. In response to requests from area...
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in San Diego
San Diego is one of the premier tourist destinations in the United States. The lovely weather, beautiful beaches, and bustling bar scene make it a fun destination no matter what type of vacation you want. I visited San Diego recently and found myself drawn to the bar scene. Throughout my...
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oceanside, California
Curious what is Oceanside California known for? That’s easy — its iconic wooden pier, stretching 1,942 long, is home to local fishermen, great surf, and a fun place to grab lunch at Ruby’s diner. The Oceanside Pier is a hot spot for tourists and locals who love spending time on the water.
CBS News
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
Battalion Texas AM
Commentary: Heard but not seen
We have all watched the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in complex formations across Kyle Field during football season, their instruments glinting in the sun with the sound of fanatic cheering following each routine. Their musical duo, the Singing Cadets, nicknamed “The Voice of Aggieland,” always garner great attention and praise for their impressive performances in spiffy uniforms. But what about the other bands, choirs and orchestras?
pugetsound.media
Checking Out – Carlo Cecchetto KFMB TV CBS8 San Diego
Sounds like it’s time for a little stress leave. Carlo Cecchetto Anchor/Reporter KFMB-TV CBS 8 & CW San Diego announces he is taking time off work and social media. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
Some beach bonfires in San Diego may soon be banned
San Diego is considering banning wood beach bonfires outside of city-designated rings.
