FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Mom furious as teen convicted of killing son will only serve 5 years
NEW ORLEANS — “This is my favorite picture of my son. I wear it every day,” Nekisha McGlothen said as she held up a necklace with her son’s photo on it. That necklace was ordered about two weeks after her son, Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot on Iberville Street, not far from the French Quarter in New Orleans. Three other people were shot and injured.
fox8live.com
New Orleans mother angry son’s killer tried as juvenile, can only be jailed to age 21
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans mother is outraged after her son’s killer was allowed to plead guilty in juvenile court, avoiding adult prison time for a quadruple shooting last August. “I’m still hurt,” Nekisha McGlothen said. “I don’t think I’m as angry as I was when it...
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
NOLA.com
Man released from New Orleans jail beats cabbie in parking lot, arrested again
A man who was released from the Orleans Parish jail early Wednesday morning called a taxicab, punched the driver who showed up to the jail parking lot, took his wallet and ran before he was arrested again, according to police records. Brandon McCray, 39, was booked early Wednesday on suspicion...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Weapons Violation
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that the defendant RICHARD JONES, age 22, resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 23, 2022 before U.S. District Court Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to a federal weapons violation of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WWL-TV
Mom angry son's killer sentenced as juvenile
Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot in New Orleans. Now his mother is working in the community to stop juvenile crime.
wgno.com
Second arrest made in illegal street driving case
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a second suspect in a reckless driving investigation from June. It’s part of the latest Wheel of Justice report. In June, the NOPD announced multiple suspects in the case. Three of them were juveniles, so their names were not released. Two were not and were identified by police as 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez and 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, both of New Orleans.
Man wanted on attempted murder charges after August 12 incident
It's believed that Joseph fired a shot at the victim before driving off in a white 2019 Dodge Ram1500 Crew pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate Z328613.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting this week in New Orleans
A 20-year-old man killed in a shooting earlier this week has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner. Farrin Addison died Monday, the coroner said. Police are trying to determine where the crime happened. Authorities first encountered Addison around 1:30 a.m. Monday when he arrived at a hospital in the...
Orleans Parish Jail sees yet another stabbing
For the second time since Friday–and at least the sixth time in the last six weeks–an inmate at the Orleans Parish Justice Center has been stabbed.
houmatimes.com
Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”
For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
Jail detainee says officer kicked him in the face during raid to end protest
A 66-year-old detainee in the New Orleans jail whose housing pod was the site of a multi-day protest earlier this month told The Lens that an officer kicked him in the face during a joint operation between the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections to retake the unit.
Gretna pastor holds ‘Stop the Violence’ rally after his son is gunned down just minutes from his church
Dr. Orin Grant Sr. has always relied on the power of prayer to get him through life's most difficult times. But the Gretna pastor is using his faith to guide him through the greatest challenge he's ever faced after losing his 20-year-old son.
NOLA.com
In one New Orleans family, two life sentences. Here's how the system got both wrong.
Earline Brooks Colbert made the humdrum 2½-hour drive from New Orleans to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola once a month, every month, for more than 45 years. At first, Brooks Colbert journeyed to see her brother, Elvis Brooks, who was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery after a deadly 1977 melee.
L'Observateur
Destrehan man and 5 others charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS – RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
uptownmessenger.com
Man found shot to death on Louisiana Avenue
A man was fatally shot on Louisiana Avenue on Tuesday night (Aug. 30), the New Orleans Police Department reported. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Louisiana, near Loyola Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the...
Senseless violence and killings around the city are escalating, Reverend is taking matters into his own hands.
"It's demonic, diabolical, and devilish. My son's debt has inspired us to STOP THE VIOLENCE."
Reserve school maintenance worker arrested after a discovery in girls’ bathroom
The students reported it to school officials, and the Sheriff's office was called.
NOLA.com
Man killed at edge of Central City, marking 200th homicide in New Orleans this year
A man was killed at the edge of Central City and Milan late Tuesday, becoming the 200th homicide victim this year in New Orleans. The total is 32% more than at the same time in 2021, according to an analysis of data from the New Orleans Police Department and the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office.
fox8live.com
Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
