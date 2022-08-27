Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
When will it feel like Fall? Your Fall Outlook in East Tennessee for 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re sick of the summer heat, or just looking forward to see more trees change color, it is officially Meteorological fall as of Sept. 1. We follow the calendar for the next three months, to keep data comparison easier, which is where the “what’s normal” is important.
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi’s capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water...
localmemphis.com
State of emergency declared in Mississippi due to flooding
If predictions are correct the Pearl River will crest late Sunday or by Monday. Water could flow into people's homes and businesses.
WBBJ
TDOT to halt lane closures for Labor Day holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is halting lane closures on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity from noon on Friday, September 2 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, allowing for maximum roadway capacity for travelers.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
radionwtn.com
Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
What’s the penalty for illegally catching trout in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s most popular outdoor activities. However, with the exception of one Free Fishing Day each year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) requires anglers to be licensed to catch fish in the state. There are a variety of hunting and fishing license packages available through the […]
Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Wednesday marks the final day of the state grocery store sales tax holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday, August 31 marks the final day of the grocery store sales tax holiday in Tennessee. Throughout the month of August, Tennessee waived all sales taxes on food purchases at the grocery store in an effort to help with inflation. Food and food ingredients are...
Counties with the oldest homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Tennessee hunting and trapping season start dates
Fall is the time of year hunters can pursue their favorite game. Here's a look at when open season starts for squirrels, birds, deer and more.
wgnsradio.com
Average Gas and Diesel Prices in Rutherford County and Tennessee
Today, average gasoline prices in Tennessee stand at $3.42 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. For those keeping score, this week’s average per-gallon price is the same as last Monday at $3.42 per gallon. Throughout Rutherford County, WGNS looked at gas prices at 30-different gas stations to find an average of $3.27 per gallon (for regular unleaded). The national average to start this week is $3.81 per gallon.
WBBJ
State Agriculture Commissioner visits alpaca farm in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.–The Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture visited a farm in Chester County, to see the innovative work they do. Mesa Trail Farm welcomed Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher. Commissioner Hatcher was visiting the Jackson Rotary Club, but wanted to visit a nearby farm. Mesa Trail shears their alpacas once a year and takes the wool from the animals and turns it into a piece of clothing, such as a scarf, sock, or hat. Once the clothing is made, they’re sold at their store or online.
fox5atlanta.com
Tennessee authorities searching for 'endangered' 2-month-old boy
Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-month-old infant believed to have been abducted. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert Tuesday regarding 2-month-old Gunner Boland, who was reported missing from White County, TN. The baby is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr. The baby is considered to be endangered.
WBIR
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
There are two main kinds of fire ants in Tennessee. Their stings can cause medical problems and they are tough to eradicate, according to UT.
wpsdlocal6.com
Detailed Inspection Completed on U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois
WICKLIFFE, KY- A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractor has completed an inspection of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Climbers finished their last round of work Saturday afternoon. The inspection was done about five days earlier than expected. No further traffic restrictions will be required...
TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19 patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
WATE
Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
WTVC
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage, Tennessee
HERMITAGE, Tenn. — Homicide detectives in Hermitage, Tennessee are investigating after a man’s body was found. According to WKRN, the man was identified as 37-year-old Dominique Howard of Madison. Metro police reported a neighbor was out walking in the Brookside Woods area early Thursday morning with her dog...
