CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.–The Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture visited a farm in Chester County, to see the innovative work they do. Mesa Trail Farm welcomed Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher. Commissioner Hatcher was visiting the Jackson Rotary Club, but wanted to visit a nearby farm. Mesa Trail shears their alpacas once a year and takes the wool from the animals and turns it into a piece of clothing, such as a scarf, sock, or hat. Once the clothing is made, they’re sold at their store or online.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO