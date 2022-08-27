ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBBJ

TDOT to halt lane closures for Labor Day holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is halting lane closures on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity from noon on Friday, September 2 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, allowing for maximum roadway capacity for travelers.
TENNESSEE STATE
State
Tennessee State
radionwtn.com

Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN

MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
msn.com

Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
DUNLAP, TN
WJHL

What's the penalty for illegally catching trout in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s most popular outdoor activities. However, with the exception of one Free Fishing Day each year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) requires anglers to be licensed to catch fish in the state. There are a variety of hunting and fishing license packages available through the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Average Gas and Diesel Prices in Rutherford County and Tennessee

Today, average gasoline prices in Tennessee stand at $3.42 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. For those keeping score, this week’s average per-gallon price is the same as last Monday at $3.42 per gallon. Throughout Rutherford County, WGNS looked at gas prices at 30-different gas stations to find an average of $3.27 per gallon (for regular unleaded). The national average to start this week is $3.81 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

State Agriculture Commissioner visits alpaca farm in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.–The Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture visited a farm in Chester County, to see the innovative work they do. Mesa Trail Farm welcomed Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher. Commissioner Hatcher was visiting the Jackson Rotary Club, but wanted to visit a nearby farm. Mesa Trail shears their alpacas once a year and takes the wool from the animals and turns it into a piece of clothing, such as a scarf, sock, or hat. Once the clothing is made, they’re sold at their store or online.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Tennessee authorities searching for 'endangered' 2-month-old boy

Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-month-old infant believed to have been abducted. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert Tuesday regarding 2-month-old Gunner Boland, who was reported missing from White County, TN. The baby is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr. The baby is considered to be endangered.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
WREG

TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19  patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
WTVC

Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage, Tennessee

HERMITAGE, Tenn. — Homicide detectives in Hermitage, Tennessee are investigating after a man’s body was found. According to WKRN, the man was identified as 37-year-old Dominique Howard of Madison. Metro police reported a neighbor was out walking in the Brookside Woods area early Thursday morning with her dog...
TENNESSEE STATE

