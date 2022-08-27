Read full article on original website
Bob Oso
3d ago
Even after prices are plummeting back down landlords are not. This is perhaps price gouging because taxes should be going down as well amongst other things. There will soon be more homeless people. Those on assistance are safe, it is the middle class taxpayers who are at risk. Punishment for doing the right thing. We live in an upside down world now.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military graveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Related
Rising cost of living leads to high demand for rent assistance
SAN ANTONIO — The increasing cost of living is driving thousands of Texans to seek financial assistance from state and local organizations. In San Antonio, Catholic Charities Programs Manager Lizzy Perales said they are seeing record numbers of clients, most of them seeking help paying their rent and utilities.
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Who are the best organizations to work for in San Antonio?. Thanks to a recent report conducted by Forbes, now we know. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile a list of America’s Best Employers By State. They surveyed over 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
foxsanantonio.com
Safer America Plan: what this could look like in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - The beginning of a new month marked the end of a life at what was a nightclub on the east side. "I got here he was laying on the ground still and they had tape around him," says Barbara Boyd. "And I remember telling officers, 'Can you please cover him up?'"
tpr.org
San Antonio's share of massive state transportation plan released
San Antonio's share of a newly adopted $85 billion statewide transportation plan is around $5.1 billion, according to the governor's office. The funding under the Texas Department of Transportation's plans for the next 10 years will pay for projects to relieve traffic congestion on I-35, Loops 410 and 1604, and U.S. 90.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
The top 10 commercial San Antonio water users
SAN ANTONIO – The largest consumers of water in San Antonio use an extraordinary amount of water throughout the year — but it is only a fraction compared to residents. According to the Water City SA FAQ section, commercial, industrial, and institutional users account for about 29% of San Antonio Water System usage each year.
KSAT 12
City housing department budget set to triple
SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio struggles with affordable housing amid skyrocketing property values, the city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department could see its budget triple. The department’s proposed jump from $48.8 million in the current budget year to $150.2 million for FY 2023 is fueled almost entirely...
inforney.com
Homicides Are Up This Year in San Antonio, TX
There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
COVID Tracker: August brings better numbers for Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's first daily COVID-19 case count of at least 1,000 since August 10 – and just the third overall this month – caused the region's seven-day case average to jump to 717, up from 642 on Monday. A total of 1,006 new infections...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Study Finds ‘Massive Amount’ of Toxic Wastewater With Few Options for Reuse
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group—three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement from the...
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Austin mayor
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
KSAT 12
Texas A&M-San Antonio launches first autism institute in South Texas to provide critical resources in south Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Many local families often have difficulty getting access to basic autism services in Bexar County. A new institute at Texas A&M-San Antonio wants to reverse those trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 44 children has been identified with Autism...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio city staff propose change in CPS Energy bill credit plan to target low-income customers
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio city staff are adjusting its plan to disburse $50 million in CPS Energy revenue back to customers. On Tuesday during a city budget work session, staff presented a revised plan that would still give the $50 million back to customers. The revised plan would...
$799K Spanish-Mediterranean 'jewel' for sale in San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
Peek inside this Mediterranean escape tucked away in San Antonio.
paisano-online.com
Public pantry providing for the people
Food insecurity is an ever-increasing issue within the United States. Approximately 10.5% of U.S. households were food insecure in 2020, 22.5% of all children in Texas faced food insecurity at some point and one in four children in Bexar County are unsure of when they are having their next meal.
New San Antonio farmer's market grows outside of Wonderland of the America's
Starting this Saturday.
tpr.org
Rainy through Labor Day weekend; San Antonio and Bexar County step up mosquito battle
There is at least a 50-50 shot of rain most days and nights through Labor Day weekend for San Antonio and the Hill Country. While the rains will be mostly beneficial and relieve drought conditions, there is the potential for some flooding should thunderstorms "train" over an area. Thunderstorms did...
texasbutterflyranch.com
Forever Journey: honor someone who died by tagging a monarch butterfly in their name
When my father John Maeckle died in 2015 at the age of 93, we celebrated his life with the release of 93 monarch butterflies. The low-key gathering in the butterfly garden of our home was “better than church,” according to my mother Hilde Maeckle, his surviving partner, now 89. For weeks, every time I’d see a monarch along the San Antonio River, I’d tell myself “that’s Opa’s butterfly.”
Study: San Antonio Charter Schools Lifted Student Achievement Prior to Pandemic
New findings on San Antonio public schools reveal that students in charter schools are in many cases outpacing their peers, both statewide and within the city — in a few cases, by as much as half of an entire school year. The new study by Stanford University’s Center for Research on Education Outcomes, focuses on […]
Here are all the Spirit Halloween stores in San Antonio so far
Did you know Spirit started as a women's clothing store?
Comments / 2