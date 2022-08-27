The news last week about the Baptist General Convention of Texas considering changes to its relationship with Baylor University, owing to its approval of an LGBTQ+ group on campus this past spring. The chartering of that group was controversial at this religiously conservative institution, but it was also met with criticism for the limitations and hurdles the university put in place for these students, which is why the unofficial LGBTQ+ group is still active. Having been a professor at Baylor for 11 years, my sentiment if the BGCT decides to sever ties is “good riddance.”

WACO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO