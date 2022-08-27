ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

La Vega, Teague, Abbott players win Week 1 Trib fan vote

La Vega linebacker Jasen Brown won the wacotrib.com Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1, while Teague receiver Jehmel Rice claimed the Offensive Player of the Week award. Meanwhile, Abbott's Riley Sustala picked up Six-Man Player of the Week recognition. Nearly 3,000 votes were cast via fan voting...
TEAGUE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lone Star Cup presentations set for Lorena, Abbott

The UIL announced trophy presentation dates for the 2022 Lone Star Cup winners, which include two Centex teams in Lorena and Abbott. Trophies will be given on site by representatives from the UIL and the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance on Sept. 23 during Lorena’s home game against Cameron Yoe and Abbott’s home game against Avalon.
ABBOTT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday

Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
MART, TX
KWTX

HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
MART, TX
holycitysinner.com

Court Reverses Decision To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Baylor Student Seeking Tuition Refunds Over Pandemic Cancellations

Waco, TX – Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo [d.b.a Anastopoulo Law Firm] and co-counsel received a favorable decision from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversing a decision by a U.S. District Judge in Waco, TX, dismissing a lawsuit against Baylor University seeking refunds as a result of pandemic-related shutdowns by the university.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: If Baptist General Convention wants distance from Baylor, give it to them

The news last week about the Baptist General Convention of Texas considering changes to its relationship with Baylor University, owing to its approval of an LGBTQ+ group on campus this past spring. The chartering of that group was controversial at this religiously conservative institution, but it was also met with criticism for the limitations and hurdles the university put in place for these students, which is why the unofficial LGBTQ+ group is still active. Having been a professor at Baylor for 11 years, my sentiment if the BGCT decides to sever ties is “good riddance.”
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats

Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco employment set to soar to 1,300 as L3Harris adds new projects

L3Harris Technologies says it is ramping up operations in Waco and going on a hiring spree due to several factors, including participation in a potentially $3 billion contract to build aircraft that would target terrorists in remote areas. Last week the Tribune-Herald reported L3Harris had secured a $40 million permit...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue

Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
HEWITT, TX
US105

Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen

Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism

Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
BELTON, TX
News Channel 25

Widespread rain recorded in Central Texas, significant in some areas

As of 4:20, Westwood and Alma Drive in Killeen have high water and the lights are out at Rosewood and CTE, according to the Killeen Police Department. Meanwhile, Killeen ISD reports power has been restored at Union Grove Middle School, but that middle school football games scheduled for today have been canceled.
KILLEEN, TX

