California State

Hanford Sentinel

Leave groundwater management to local water experts | Guest Commentary

Assemblymember Steve Bennett’s proposed Assembly Bill 2201, which would create a new permanent permitting process for groundwater wells, negatively affects local water districts, municipalities and California’s agricultural community. Despite recent amendments to the bill language, AB 2201 would force a strict new mandate on how groundwater sustainability agencies...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

California’s last nuclear plant too vital to shut down | Dan Walters

When California voters recalled then-Gov. Gray Davis in 2003, a year after giving him a second term, they established a new political principle: Governors must, no matter what the political or financial cost, avoid power blackouts. Fairly or not, Davis was blamed when power blackouts hit the state in early...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Newsom’s water strategy needs to go a step further | Guest Commentary

Two weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom released his water supply strategy, which is designed to address California’s warming climate and increasing drought intensity. Central to this strategy is expanding storage to capture water during wet periods and to help urban and agricultural users make it through dry times. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

How California’s Native Americans beat the odds | Dan Walters

You can’t turn on your television set or click on a YouTube video these days without being subjected to a barrage of ads for and against California ballot measures that would legalize betting on sports events. Virtually all of those spots feature members of California’s Native American tribes. Most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

California’s ban on gas-powered cars won’t be easy | Dan Walters

California made it official last week — the state will ban sales of gasoline-powered new cars after 2035. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued the executive order leading to the Air Resources Board’s adoption of the ban, issued his characteristic boast about California being out front. “The climate crisis...
CALIFORNIA STATE

