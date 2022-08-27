Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Prep football is here. Here are our top 5 matchups for the upcoming season
The winner between these two district favorites — Ehret in 8-5A and Destrehan in 7-5A — will get an early season boost. Karr has defeated Easton the last 10 times they faced each other, four of those in the postseason. Karr won last season 20-18. JOHN CURTIS vs....
NOLA.com
Here are the top 10 storylines heading into New Orleans high school football 2022
Louisiana high school football will start on time in the New Orleans area for the first time in three years — a welcome change from what happened between then and now. COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused more than 17,000 deaths in Louisiana and millions more around the world, put a halt to everything we considered normal.
NOLA.com
Covington football 2022 at a glance: Experienced Lions ready to take a step forward
COACH: Greg Salter (10th season, 57-45) OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Burt Pereira. OFFENSE (7 RETURNING STARTERS): QB *Brandon Coakley, Jr., or Jerome Elzy, Jr; RB *Justin Chatman, Jr.; RB *David Harris, Jr.; WR *Brandon Brumfield, Sr., or Cedric Thompson, Soph.; WR, Jayshawn Martin, Soph.; WR DeKengie James, Sr.; OL *Lawson Champagne, Jr.; OL *Colby Perrin, Sr.; OL *Noah Senac, Sr.; OL Ashton Stermer, Sr.; OL Abrum Lewis, Soph.
NOLA.com
2022 St. Tammany football preview: Kyle Williams, Jack Buell highlight key returners for Northshore
After nearly earning their first postseason victory in school history, the 2022 Northshore football season is all about returns — to the postseason and of several key players to the field this season. The biggest reunion of all might be cornerback Kyle Williams. The junior missed last season with...
NOLA.com
6-5A predictions: Ponchatoula remains the favorite in a competitive district
The Green Wave is coming off its most successful season since winning a state title in 1940, reaching the Class 5A state championship game last season. Legendary coach Hank Tierney left to go back to Shaw, but his quarterbacks' coach and offensive coordinator Trey Willie assumed the head coaching position. Senior quarterback Nolan Tribble is back, but the Green Wave graduated 18 starters. This pick is not a lock like last season, but Ponchatoula is still the team to beat.
NOLA.com
Salmen football 2022 at a glance: Spartans will be a contender in expanded District 8-4A
COACH: Eric Chuter (fifth season at Salmen, 16-23; eighth season overall with three seasons at Hannan, 26-42) OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Chuter. OFFENSE (3 RETURNING STARTERS): QB Cameron Dorsey, Jr.; RB *Issac Casnave, Sr.; RB Rashad Shepard, Sr.; FB Kaleb Lacoste, Sr.; FB Koi Rodgers, Sr.; WR Damon Narcisse, Jr.; WR Kobi Rich, Jr.; WR Jaylun Robinson, Jr.; OL *Elias Carpio, Sr.; OL Corey McDonald, Sr.; OL Charlie Pittman, Jr.; OL Tre Hartley, Jr.; OL *Landen West, Sr.
NOLA.com
Preseason prep football poll puts Edna Karr at No. 3 in Class 5A; see full LSWA rankings here
Edna Karr is ranked No. 3 among Class 5A schools in the preseason Louisiana Sportswriters Association state football poll, giving the Cougars the same high standing held for several years in Class 4A. Karr advanced to the Class 4A championship 10 times in the past 12 seasons and won six...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Ex-NOPD chief Warren Riley and Mayor LaToya Cantrell have settled a lawsuit, DaBaby's upcoming New Orleans concert has been canceled after low ticket sales, and two tropical depressions could form in the tropics this week. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
NOLA.com
New Kipp Central City Academy leader comes home again, with 'wildly ambitious' goals
American novelist Toni Morrison once said, “Home is memory, home is history, home is where you work.” And those words could have been written just for New Orleans native Quiana Jones. Jones grew up in Central City with her family home on one corner and her grandparents' on...
NOLA.com
City's first recorded hurricane was a monster. But it cleared the way for today's urban center.
The first gusts arrived on Sept. 10, 1722, jostling ships docked along the riverfront and growing steadier overnight. Around 9 a.m. next morning, “a great wind” came, wrote Adrien de Pauger, “followed an hour later by the most terrible tempest.”. It was New Orleans’ first hurricane, 300...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 15-19, 2022; see list and other sales
Palmyra St. 2736: $285,000, Paul N. Sens to Hazlebrook Capital LLC. S. Peters St. 1107: $265,000, Insanis LLC to Makenli Shea Essert. S. Peters St. 1111: $219,000, Richard Jon Lazes to Joseph Robert Edward Tingley. St. Charles Ave. 1224: $186,000, Teresa O. Preston, William N. Preston Jr., William and Teresa...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A dozen oysters, 12 different types at a new breed of New Orleans oyster bar
The extra time we took gazing over the dozen oysters before us at Le Chat Noir was not due simply to the glittering beauty of each against the variegated edges of shell. Each one was a different oyster drawn from different waters, like the round progression of numbers on a wall clock; we needed time to assess the variety before we set to our wet-lipped ravaging of them.
NOLA.com
Jesuit High School cancels school Tuesday after threat was made to campus
Jesuit High School, an all-boys Catholic school in Mid-City, canceled school on Tuesday after a "potential threat" was made against the campus. Details of the threat or where it came from were not available. A spokesperson for the school said that the threat did not pose any immediate danger to...
NOLA.com
Man killed at edge of Central City, marking 200th homicide in New Orleans this year
A man was killed at the edge of Central City and Milan late Tuesday, becoming the 200th homicide victim this year in New Orleans. The total is 32% more than at the same time in 2021, according to an analysis of data from the New Orleans Police Department and the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office.
NOLA.com
Gulf Coast Bank buys Minnesota financial services company, expanding into lease-finance business
Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has bought another Minnesota financial services company, its second acquisition in the state in the last two years. The New Orleans-based bank said Monday that it has acquired all of the assets of KLC Financial, which is based in Minnetonka, a suburb of Minneapolis. The firm specializes in making loans for rental equipment, a type of lending known as lease finance. The purchase price was not disclosed.
NOLA.com
5 dream houses for sale: English Turn contemporary, Bayou St. John fixer-upper, Mandeville manse
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
Where Black NOLA Eats is bringing influencers to New Orleans' Black-owned restaurants
Nice Guys NOLA stayed busy last Friday. The Saints game was playing, and DJ Captain Charles kept getting people to leave their tables on the outdoor patio and dance — sometimes with the waiters. And a table of social media influencers were there to document it all. The Earhart...
NOLA.com
Former U.S. Attorney: Shades of Gotham City in today's New Orleans
“Gotham isn't a city anymore. It's a battleground.”. This sober assessment by Police Commissioner Gordon in the fictional "Batman" stories could have been acquired from the daily headlines of The Times-Picayune | Nola.com. For example, Aug. 24: “Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day;” “LaToya Cantrell's stay in France: First-class travel, a tour of the Riviera and a side trip to Paris;” and “Cantrell says she 'picked no sides' at sentencing of teen robber.”
NOLA.com
Hot Mardi Gras preview
The annual Midsummer Mardi Gras foot parade and party on Oak Street in New Orleans made a comeback recently after a two-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida. The Midsummer Mardi Gras parade, presented by The Krewe of O.A.K. ("Outrageous And Kinky",) is a showcase of New...
NOLA.com
Kickoff for NAMI walk offers a chance to sign up and info on mental health resources
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Orleans, along with the Jewish Community Center, will hold a kickoff party for is “NAMI Walks Your Way” event at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Uptown JCC, 5342 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The event offers an opportunity to...
