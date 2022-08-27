ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington football 2022 at a glance: Experienced Lions ready to take a step forward

COACH: Greg Salter (10th season, 57-45) OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Burt Pereira. OFFENSE (7 RETURNING STARTERS): QB *Brandon Coakley, Jr., or Jerome Elzy, Jr; RB *Justin Chatman, Jr.; RB *David Harris, Jr.; WR *Brandon Brumfield, Sr., or Cedric Thompson, Soph.; WR, Jayshawn Martin, Soph.; WR DeKengie James, Sr.; OL *Lawson Champagne, Jr.; OL *Colby Perrin, Sr.; OL *Noah Senac, Sr.; OL Ashton Stermer, Sr.; OL Abrum Lewis, Soph.
6-5A predictions: Ponchatoula remains the favorite in a competitive district

The Green Wave is coming off its most successful season since winning a state title in 1940, reaching the Class 5A state championship game last season. Legendary coach Hank Tierney left to go back to Shaw, but his quarterbacks' coach and offensive coordinator Trey Willie assumed the head coaching position. Senior quarterback Nolan Tribble is back, but the Green Wave graduated 18 starters. This pick is not a lock like last season, but Ponchatoula is still the team to beat.
Salmen football 2022 at a glance: Spartans will be a contender in expanded District 8-4A

COACH: Eric Chuter (fifth season at Salmen, 16-23; eighth season overall with three seasons at Hannan, 26-42) OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Chuter. OFFENSE (3 RETURNING STARTERS): QB Cameron Dorsey, Jr.; RB *Issac Casnave, Sr.; RB Rashad Shepard, Sr.; FB Kaleb Lacoste, Sr.; FB Koi Rodgers, Sr.; WR Damon Narcisse, Jr.; WR Kobi Rich, Jr.; WR Jaylun Robinson, Jr.; OL *Elias Carpio, Sr.; OL Corey McDonald, Sr.; OL Charlie Pittman, Jr.; OL Tre Hartley, Jr.; OL *Landen West, Sr.
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Ex-NOPD chief Warren Riley and Mayor LaToya Cantrell have settled a lawsuit, DaBaby's upcoming New Orleans concert has been canceled after low ticket sales, and two tropical depressions could form in the tropics this week. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Ian McNulty: A dozen oysters, 12 different types at a new breed of New Orleans oyster bar

The extra time we took gazing over the dozen oysters before us at Le Chat Noir was not due simply to the glittering beauty of each against the variegated edges of shell. Each one was a different oyster drawn from different waters, like the round progression of numbers on a wall clock; we needed time to assess the variety before we set to our wet-lipped ravaging of them.
Gulf Coast Bank buys Minnesota financial services company, expanding into lease-finance business

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has bought another Minnesota financial services company, its second acquisition in the state in the last two years. The New Orleans-based bank said Monday that it has acquired all of the assets of KLC Financial, which is based in Minnetonka, a suburb of Minneapolis. The firm specializes in making loans for rental equipment, a type of lending known as lease finance. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Former U.S. Attorney: Shades of Gotham City in today's New Orleans

“Gotham isn't a city anymore. It's a battleground.”. This sober assessment by Police Commissioner Gordon in the fictional "Batman" stories could have been acquired from the daily headlines of The Times-Picayune | Nola.com. For example, Aug. 24: “Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day;” “LaToya Cantrell's stay in France: First-class travel, a tour of the Riviera and a side trip to Paris;” and “Cantrell says she 'picked no sides' at sentencing of teen robber.”
Hot Mardi Gras preview

The annual Midsummer Mardi Gras foot parade and party on Oak Street in New Orleans made a comeback recently after a two-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida. The Midsummer Mardi Gras parade, presented by The Krewe of O.A.K. ("Outrageous And Kinky",) is a showcase of New...
