Williamson Daily News
Dwight Williamson: Google answer is accurate but confusing
Recently, I used Google to ask a simple question: “What is Logan, West Virginia known for?”. I thought there might be some interesting answers, like Logan County producing more veterans of foreign wars than any other county in West Virginia, or perhaps some mention of former all-pro football greats like Charlie Cowan and Lionel Taylor. I considered there might be a mention of a former major league baseball star, Max Butcher, or even former world champion heavyweight boxer, Jack Dempsey — all of whom are former Logan Countians.
Red, White and Slide in Williamson
WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson hosted its Red, White and Slide community event Saturday as a last summer celebration before kids returned to school Monday. Mayor Charlie Hatfield and city event coordinator Tonya Webb both said the event was a success and that they enjoyed seeing the kids have a free activity to participate in on a warm Saturday afternoon.
Williamson sets date for Christmas parade
WILLIAMSON — With the summer season coming to a close, the city of Williamson is looking ahead to the holidays. City event coordinator Tonya Webb recently asked for the council to approve setting the date for the city’s annual Christmas parade event. Webb said she felt the Saturday after Thanksgiving — Nov. 26 — was a good choice after the success seen on that date last year.
Kiwanis seeks help with cemetery upkeep
DELBARTON — The Delbarton Kiwanis is accepting contributions for the upkeep and maintenance of the LVS Curry Cemetery, which is located on Upper Elk Creek, near Delbarton, in Mingo County. This large cemetery is the resting place of more than 120 former residents of the area. The cemetery is named for Leander Van Sander Curry, who donated the land for the cemetery and nearby church many years ago. At one time, church members there saw to the care and upkeep of the cemetery, but the church building is no longer in use.
Bridge Branch residents wonder when they will receive water a year after project was approved
Residents in the Centerville area of Wayne are concerned with what they say is a year-long delay in the Kenova Water Works supplying them with city water services. Multiple residents attended the Kenova City County meeting Aug. 18 to ask officials what’s the delay with bringing water to Bridge Branch Road, located in the Centerville area of Wayne County.
Active shooter training at MCHS
DELBARTON — Deputies from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office recently performed an active shooter training at Mingo Central High School. Both emergency services in the county and Mingo County Schools have been working to prepare any incident in the school systems. This included a safety training from West Virginia State Police for all county principals, as well as some maintenance updates to area schools being done to increase safety measures.
Huntington institutions welcome new aviation program at Tri-State Airport
HUNTINGTON — In the back of a hangar at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Thursday, Devin LeMaster joined fellow students as the ribbon was cut to officially welcome Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program to the facility. About 20 students, all dressed alike...
Mingo Co. Public Library celebrates summer program
DELBARTON — The Mingo County Public Library closed out their 2022 summer reading program Monday, Aug. 22. The Oceans of Possibilities began June 13. Each Monday, children were treated to a discussion about all the different animals that live in the ocean. They made a craft, were served snacks and played games.
Testing continues in search for new WPD officers
WILLIAMSON — A third officer moved up their resignation date, leaving the Williamson Police Department even more shorthanded than before. Police Chief Grady Dotson said Thursday he had another physical examination planned in the hopes of moving some candidates on to the civil testing needed to become a city officer.
New greenhouse unveiled at county resource center
PEACH CREEK — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday, Aug. 22, to unveil a new greenhouse at the Logan County Resource Center at Peach Creek. The greenhouse will be used to grow and harvest fresh vegetables hydroponically year-round for the Hungry Lambs Food Initiative’s food pantry, which is located on the property. The greenhouse will also be an extra addition to the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center’s Fresh Start program, which gives those in substance abuse recovery a chance to harvest a garden.
City continuing talks with FEMA after recent flooding
WILLIAMSON — Federal assistance for residents impacted by the flooding at the end of July and in early August may soon be on the way. Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said there were many roads in downtown Williamson that sustained major damage from flooding Aug. 1. Hatfield said surveyors had recently been in the area to assess the damages.
Williamson hires company for new city website
WILLIAMSON — The City of Williamson will soon have a new website. The Williamson City Council recently approved a contract with RunyonTech, a local company, to create a new website for the municipality.
City provided updates on opioid lawsuit settlement, home rule
WILLIAMSON — During a lengthy meeting Thursday, the Williamson City Council received numerous updates, including the results of the recent settlement in the opioid lawsuit against three major distributors. Attorney Tish Chafin from Chafin Law Services met with the council in a brief executive session to provide information on...
