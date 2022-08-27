ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

It doesn't sound like Bears LB Roquan Smith will play vs. Browns

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, where they’ll be looking to go undefeated in the preseason for the first time since 1994.

There are a number of storylines to monitor, including how Chicago’s starters will play for the first half against Cleveland. But it sounds like the Bears will be without one key starter.

While head coach Matt Eberflus previously said linebacker Roquan Smith was expected to play against the Browns, it doesn’t sound like that’s the case.

Smith was spotted on the sideline and not in uniform during warmups.

The Bears and Browns kick things off at 6 p.m. CT.

