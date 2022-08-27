Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Kevin Federline Latest Media Tour Feels Like an Invasion of Britney Spears' Privacy
Enough is enough, Kevin Federline. It’s time to take your Britney Spears media tour off the road for good. Spears struggled through 13 years of conservatorship and it’s hard to figure out why his voice needs to be heard in all of this, especially when it’s across the globe on 60 Minutes Australia. The 44-year-old former backup dancer continues to chime in about their sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, and their strained relationship with the pop star. While the teens are old enough to make their own decisions, they are also old enough to sort out how they want to interact...
BTS post clip of Jung Kook sparring to celebrate his 25th birthday
BTS have celebrated Jung Kook’s 25th birthday by posting a clip of the singer sparring to Twitter.The video, posted to the band’s verified handle, was captioned: “Let’s spar someday @Jungkook. Stay healthy and have a happy year.”Jung Kook, also known as Jungkook, is the youngest of the seven members of the K-pop group with hits such as “Butter” and “Dynamite”The birthday boy has previously sparred with professional MMA fighter Yoshihiro Akiyama.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war‘You will always be missed’: Elton John remembers Princess DianaKanye West claims Gap have ripped off his Balenciaga designs
