KU Sports
Long considered 'the answer,' Kansas' transfers still must prove themselves worthy
Lorenzo McCaskill was a two-year starting linebacker at Louisiana who led a conference champion in tackles and claimed second-team All-Sun Belt honors last season. Yet as he settles in for his first game after his transfer to Kansas, McCaskill is being confronted with a reality that shows just how much change is swirling around the Jayhawks.
KU Sports
NCAA votes to dissolve IARP path as part of infractions overhaul; IARP still expected to handle Kansas basketball case to completion
The NCAA on Wednesday voted to discontinue the Independent Accountability Resolutions Process, a largely failed infractions experiment that led to more headaches than resolutions. The vote to eliminate the IARP path was part of a big-picture overhaul of the NCAA’s infractions process, and, by far, the most relevant to those...
KU Sports
Kansas football adds road game at Nevada to 2023 schedule to replace previously scheduled home game vs. Houston
The Kansas football program has added a nonconference road game at Nevada to its 2023 schedule to replace a home game with Houston, KU announced Tuesday morning. The move, which was first reported by the Journal-World, is tied to Houston joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023. KU will play at Nevada on Sept. 16, 2023, and the Wolf Pack will return the game and play at Kansas during the 2029 season.
KU Sports
Greater uncertainty hits Kansas' passing offense days before start of season
The Kansas football team will open its season Friday with its leading receiver from a year ago pursuing an NFL career and another top target suspended indefinitely following an assault charge. Their absences mean the Jayhawks' passing game will not only look different against Tennessee Tech than it did during...
KU Sports
‘Not an if project; it is a yes project,’ KU leaders say of football stadium upgrade, events venue near 11th and Mississippi streets
University of Kansas leaders said Wednesday they are fully committed to a project that would significantly upgrade KU’s football stadium and add a new venue near the stadium to host entertainment events and conferences. “This project is not an ‘if’ project; it is a ‘yes’ project,” Sean Lester, deputy...
KU Sports
KU seeking design firm to develop concept plans for football stadium, events center project near 11th and Mississippi streets
The University of Kansas is getting more serious about upgrades to its football stadium — and this time the plans may involve far more than football. KU officials recently have begun advertising for design firms that are interested in creating “concept and schematic design” services for a new gateway project at 11th and Mississippi streets, which is at the base of Mt. Oread and is the current the location of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
