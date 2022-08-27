Read full article on original website
2022 football preview: New frontman Cameron Ward brings an up-tempo rhythm in Jake Dickert's first full season at Washington State
And so begins the Jake Dickert era at Washington State. The Cougs played well under Dickert for the final six games of the 2021 season, after coach Nick Rolovich was dismissed for failing to comply with a state COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Yet Dickert’s seventh game at the helm – 6:30...
2022 football preview: Washington State counting on transfers Cameron Ward, Daiyan Henley to deliver big numbers
PULLMAN – Cameron Ward understands that the attention “comes with the territory.”. He’s a high-profile transfer quarterback who will lead Washington State’s new offense – a pass-heavy Air Raid system – this season under a first-year coaching staff. So, Ward isn’t surprised by all...
'We've got to embrace it': Idaho prepares for first game against Washington State with questions to answer
Idaho is opening its football season with a robust schedule reminiscent of its days as a member of the old Pacific Coast Conference, which ended in 1959. The Vandals head to Martin Stadium Saturday to face Washington State. A week later they are at Indiana. Idaho is doing this with a new coach, Jason Eck, with questions at quarterback and other positions, and after coming off a 4-7 record a year ago, which included a 56-14 loss to the Hoosiers.
New Lewiston High School school resource officer car features school's logo
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department unveiled its new school resource officer car for Lewiston High School (LHS) Wednesday. The car features stickers with the school's logo, a Bengal tiger, and were paid for by the associated student body of LHS.
Washington State University researchers develop new way to recycle oft thrown-away plastic
PULLMAN, Wash. - A team of researchers at Washington State University has developed a new method of recycling polyactic acid (PLA), a plastic often used in filament, plastic silverware and food packaging. The simple and efficient method converts PLA into a high-quality resin, which can then be used in 3D...
Crews responding to 10-20 acre brush fire near Downs Lake south of Tyler
TYLER, Wash. - Crews are responding right now to a brush fire near Martin Road north of Downs Lake to the south of Cheney and Tyler. Spokane Fire District #3, the Department of Natural Resources and Lincoln County fire officials have been dispatched. Right now, the fire is burning 10-20...
