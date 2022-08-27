ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KHQ Right Now

'We've got to embrace it': Idaho prepares for first game against Washington State with questions to answer

Idaho is opening its football season with a robust schedule reminiscent of its days as a member of the old Pacific Coast Conference, which ended in 1959. The Vandals head to Martin Stadium Saturday to face Washington State. A week later they are at Indiana. Idaho is doing this with a new coach, Jason Eck, with questions at quarterback and other positions, and after coming off a 4-7 record a year ago, which included a 56-14 loss to the Hoosiers.
