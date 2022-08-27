ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hurricane Ida One-Year Remembrance: Perseverance Conquers

On September 1, 2021, the Temple Ambler Campus and the surrounding community was forever changed when the remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned an EF2-level tornado that damaged the campus and our surrounding communities. On Thursday, September 1, at 9 a.m., please join Temple University to remember what took place one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hurricane Ida One-Year Remembrance: Experience the Healing Power of Nature

On Thursday, September 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., experience the healing power of nature — even as nature is continuing to heal — by joining Ambler Arboretum Director Kathleen Salisbury and certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide Ryan Benz for a guided Nature & Forest Therapy Experience. The program begins at the Dixon Hall Terrace.
AMBLER, PA

