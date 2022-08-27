Read full article on original website
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Prosper sets tone at Southlake Carroll XC Invitational; Coppell boys run to second place
One of the more challenging meets for area cross country teams is the Southlake Carroll Invitational, which brought 40 teams to Bob Jones Park on Aug. 27. Coppell and Prosper were among the best performers. The Cowboys took second place in the boys’ team standings with 122 points. Prosper’s boys placed third with 135 points, while the Lady Eagles scored 204 points to capture fourth place in the girls’ elite division.
Northern Texas PGA announces name for its PGA Frisco office
The Northern Texas PGA announced today that its new office at PGA Frisco will be named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. It is slated to open this October. The Golf House is a 7,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the offices for Section and Foundation...
From England to Texas: Meet longtime Plano resident Sarah Scribner
Long-time Plano resident Sarah Kate Scribner is a Communications Senior Analyst at IT services company NTT DATA. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with a journalism degree, she landed an opportunity to go corporate position. In addition to work, she devotes her time to seeing family and friends, and teaching a bible study class at church.
How Chris Cansler works to support Frisco ISD's music programs
Chris Cansler was hired as head band director with Independence High School in 2014. Today, he now serves as Frisco ISD's Assistant Director of Fine Arts, supporting the district's elementary music programs and secondary instrumental programs. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Meet Annette Carrico, The Colony's Senior/Community Center Supervisor
Annette Carrico is from a small town in Kansas and found her passion at The Colony's senior center, originally starting out part-time and eventually making her way as the center's new supervisor. Tell us about yourself.
Get to know interior designer and Plano native Brooke Ward
Brooke was born and raised in Plano and recently graduated from Stephen F Austin State University in 2021 with an interior design degree. She now works at Pierce, Goodwin, Alexander and Linville as a member of the interior design team. She enjoys being outdoors and hanging out with friends and family.
Get to know Anna Koenig, a new member of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce board and Lovejoy ISD
Anna Koenig is a new member of the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce board and Executive Director of Human Resources and Communications at Lovejoy ISD. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in curriculum and assessment from Texas A&M University in College Station and her Masters in Mid-Management Administration from the University of North Texas, as well as her superintendent certificate. In the last 30 years, she has served as a teacher, administrator, and managing director in Irving ISD and Frisco ISD. This past spring, she joined Lovejoy ISD. Koenig and her husband, Mike reside in Frisco and enjoy traveling and spending time with family and friends.
It's marching season in Celina: Meet CISD's Director of Bands
It's officially marching season in Celina, and Jon Weddle will tell you the Celina ISD Band program has been preparing for it since the previous season came to an end. Weddle serves as Director of Bands with Celina ISD and has a mission to help the district's band program grow — and to create a positive environment for students.
ExteNet Systems announces headquarters move to Frisco Station
ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of LTE/5G wireless and fiber-neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, is moving its headquarters from Lisle, Illinois to the rapidly developing city of Frisco, Texas. The move is part of a longer-term business strategy to bring ExteNet to the center of the industry’s ecosystem,...
Frisco Police Department increases officer presence at Frisco High School in light of social media threats
Earlier this morning, the Frisco Police Department posted the following statement on its social media channels:. "Frisco Police Department is aware of recent threats made on social media regarding Frisco High School. School resource officers and detectives worked over the weekend and believe they have identified the origin of the post. We do not believe there is a danger to the students or staff at Frisco High School. However, there will be additional officer presence throughout the day as a precaution."
What you should know about Celina's upcoming Heritage Festival
Over a span of three hours, a portion of Celina will transform into a living, breathing celebration of the city’s history. Work is currently underway to produce the city’s inaugural Celina Heritage Festival, slated for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 and located in the downtown square.
Frisco High School student arrested in connection with terroristic threat against school
The Frisco Police Department has taken a Frisco High School student into custody for online threats made over the weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 28, around 2:00 pm, the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat against Frisco High School that was posted on social media. FPD School Resource Officers and Detectives were able to identify the alleged suspect making the threats as a 16-year-old student who attends the school. Out of an abundance of caution, additional police officers were stationed at the campus during the investigation.
Meet Jackie Kopsa, The Colony’s Community Services Director, and love about her life of service — and fun!
Jackie Kopsa has been employed with The Colony full-time since 2002, but even before that, her first job with Parks and Recreation in The Colony was as a part-time rec leader while she was in college. Kopsa also spent a few summers serving as the Kidz Kamp director. Her first...
Allen ISD teacher indicted by grand jury, booked into county jail
A teacher in the Allen Independent School District has been indicted by a grand jury and booked into the Collin County Jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, court documents indicate. Allen ISD on Tuesday named the suspect as Tony Mattei, a teacher at Curtis Middle School.
Plano community members hold 'Rally Against Hate'
To show support for the women who were assaulted and for Plano's Asian population as a whole, South Asian American Voter Education, Engagement and Empowerment (SAAVE) Texas held a rally against hate at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Haggard Park. Speakers including Ramiro Luna of Somos Texas, Plano activist Rekha Shenoy,...
PHOTOS: McKinney hosts ribbon cutting for silos mural project
McKinney hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday evening for the iconic murals that now features on the historic silos located off of Virginia Street. The mural, created by Australian artist Guido van Helten, is a public art piece that will pay homage to the city’s culture and heritage. The project will also serve as a backdrop to the city's future Municipal Community Complex, which is slated to begin construction in October.
Denton County deputies investigating shooting death
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
Child's 'letter to God' leads to McKinney man's 35-years sentence
A McKinney man has been sentenced to 35 years without parole, according to a Monday announcement from the Collin County District Attorney's office. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that 49-year-old Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
