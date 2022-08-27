Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newstalk987.com
Quotes: Vols Eager To Open Season Thursday Night In Neyland
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Game week has arrived on Rocky Top as the Tennessee football team kicks off the 2022 campaign Thursday night in Neyland Stadium. After a month of fall camp and preseason training, the squad has begun implementing game preparations for the long-awaited season opener against Ball State.
newstalk987.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Knoxville Man
Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are searching for a missing Knoxville man. Robert Kitzmiller left his job in Maryville around 8:30 PM on Monday. He was last seen driving his red Mustang. Police said that he was going to get dinner for a friend and take it to...
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police asking for Help to Find a Missing Man from Florida
Knoxville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing Florida man. 21 year-old Harry Lebkuecher was last seen at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive yesterday (Tuesday) morning. He reportedly does not have his wallet, ID or any other of his belongings and is...
newstalk987.com
A 17 Year-Old Girl is Found Dead in Campbell County
A 17-year-old girl is found dead in Caryville. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found on Tennessee Street yesterday after being reported missing. WVLT reporting the girl was found in a family member’s home. A relative says he saw the girl just after midnight and said she seemed fine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk987.com
Dine Out for Education to Help Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools Officials are asking Knox County community members to participate in the 19th Annual “Dine Out for Education” today (Tuesday) Kim Severance with Knox County Schools says they hope to raise up to $20,000, the amount they last made two years ago when this came to a pause due to the pandemic.
newstalk987.com
XHunger Tour 2022
Are you a High School or College Student that needs service hours? Know someone who is? Join or start an XHunger club today and check out the list of events this season!. XHunger has a goal to end hunger in America by inspiring and building up a new generation for community involvement and servant leadership in our high school and college students.
newstalk987.com
Morristown Police Asking for Help to Find a Missing Woman
Morristown Police asking for help to find a missing woman. Police say 47 year-old Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy’s car was found in South Morristown after she contacted a friend to say her car was broken down, and she hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday.
newstalk987.com
Juvenile Arrested After Making Social Media Threat Towards School
A juvenile was arrested on Monday for making a social media threat toward Sevier County High School. According to a release from the Sevierville Police Department, on Tuesday investigators were made aware of a possible threat of violence posted to social media made towards the high school. Officials say the...
Comments / 0