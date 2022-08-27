ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAFD crews knockdown 10-acre brusher along 118 Freeway in Chatsworth

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQA3f_0hY93HBj00

LAFD crews contain 10-acre brush fire in Chatsworth 02:43

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished an approximately 10-acre blaze along the westbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, near De Soto Avenue in Chatsworth.

According to the department, the flames were burning into a draw away from De Soto Avenue and no structures were threatened.

Officials said that all air resources have been released, and that ground crews will stay on the scene to mop up and "ensure no hot spots remain."

No word so far on how the fire started.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Smoke advisory issued due to Route Fire burning in Castaic

A smoke advisory is in effect Thursday due to the Route Fire burning in Castaic, according to the South Coast AQMD.The wildfire, which started burning Wednesday afternoon off the 5 Freeway in Castaic, sent a giant plume of smoke into the air, visible from much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.Unhealthy air quality conditions are expected to linger in areas closer to the fire, while portions of central Los Angeles County may also be affected by smoke. High levels of ozone caused by the current heat wave and unrelated to the fire could also worsen air quality in the region.Anyone who smells or sees ash should limit their exposure by staying indoors with windows and doors closed and avoid vigorous physical activity, SCAQMD officials said. Visit AQMD.gov to get a live look at the air quality in your area.
CASTAIC, CA
CBS LA

2 pedestrians struck by passenger van at LAX

Two pedestrians were struck Wednesday by a passenger van that ended up in a building at LAX.The crash was first reported just before 10 a.m. on the airport's lower level, near Terminal 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One of the pedestrians declined medical care. A second pedestrian and the driver of the van, both men, were taken to a hospital in fair condition.The van appeared to have struck the first floor of a parking structure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes

One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Chatsworth, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Triple digit temperatures in parts of LA as heat wave scorches Southland

With temperatures soaring across the Southland, small businesses in Los Angeles are taking precautions to stay cool. By late morning Wednesday, temperatures had already reached the triple-digits in Van Nuys, Chatsworth, Woodland Hills and Acton.The heat will continue as the weekend approaches, with a minor dip in temperatures anticipated Friday before heating up again for Saturday and Sunday, when "widespread triple-digit heat is expected," including "kiln- like" heat of 115 degrees or more in the hottest areas, forecasters said.Forecasters said the heat will persist through Monday, when the high- pressure system finally begins weakening. But some valley areas will likely still...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sweltering heat wave starts today across Southern California

Dangerous heat arrives in Southern California today, and is expected to last throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend, so several cities have activated their cooling centers.Temperatures could reach 115 degrees in some parts of Los Angeles, and city officials are warning people to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke."Extreme heat stagnates air pollution and disproportionately affects vulnerable communities such as seniors, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions that live, work, and play in pollution burdened areas, who then are most likely to be hospitalized and suffer from heat exhaustion," Los Angeles Chief Heath Officer Marta Segura...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
CBS LA

North Etiwanda Preserve closed beyond Labor Day due to forecast heat wave, fire danger

The high risk of fire danger has prompted officials to shut down the North Etiwanda Preserve beyond the Labor Day holiday weekend.The closure started Wednesday night, and will be in effect until 6:30 a.m. Sept. 8. Authorities say violating the closure could be punishable by a fine of $1,000.The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District and the San Bernardino County Fire Department jointly ordered the closure for public safety and to prevent a wildfire that could destroy preserve's natural resources and historically significant areas. The North Etiwanda Preserve, which is home to the Sapphire Falls and Etiwanda Falls, is popular among hikers. However, considering the extended spell of high heat forecast for the area, county officials say the Rancho Cucamonga community should consider taking their workouts inside and avoid being outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Are rush hour times changing in Los Angeles post-pandemic?

As Los Angeles traffic gets back to levels they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, new trends are showing different times for rush hour traffic. Commuters who know these trends could save time on freeways. Caltrans said Thursdays are the most congested days of the week on local freeways, according to the most recent quarterly report that ended in June. The 405 Freeway is the most congested of all the interstates, followed by the 5 and the 101 Freeways. Research shows Monday and Friday are the most popular days to work remotely, which means more people are on the road on the other days of the week. CBSLA spoke to KNX Radio Traffic Anchor Brian Douglas to get his take on what he is noticing. "Today was outrageous," said Douglas. "People calling me from the toll lanes on the 110 and 91 Freeways. They said they were moving slowly and everyone is paying for it." Data in August from the traffic analytics company INRIX found Thursdays between 4-7 p.m. are the most congested day and time on LA freeways with drivers averaging 37 miles per hour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafd#Hot Spots#Knockdown#Freeway#Accident#De Soto Avenue
CBS LA

Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
CBS LA

Ocean water use warning issued for popular LA County beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water warning for some popular beaches.The department says people should use caution and avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following beaches:Santa Monica Pier in Santa MonicaMother's Beach in Marina Del ReyInner Cabrillo Beach in San PedroTopanga Canyon Beach in MalibuThe warnings were issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.Signs were placed at each of the locations to warn beachgoers from entering the water. One family visiting Santa Monica said the signs weren't obvious enough, upset that they went in the water...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Beach mom spots drone peering into daughter's room

A woman in Huntington Beach says on Monday she spotted a drone hovering above the balcony in the family's backyard and is worried the drone's pilot was using the camera to watch her adult daughter. "I could hear a drone and then I was just walking up and I realized one kind of swooped down and was only maybe, like, five feet from me, looking right in," the Huntington Beach wife and mother told CBSLA. The woman said her daughter was unaware of the drone and didn't hear it because she was watching television. "For her not to know that that was just...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Sheriff Villanueva says hiring freeze hurting LA County communities

Frustrated and seeing a rise in crime, hundreds in San Gabriel Valley's Chinese community met with Sheriff Alex Villanueva Tuesday."It's getting crazy right now," said one attendee. "Every day we heard of some break-ins. Right now, it's not even just break-ins. They hurt people, even kill people."The meeting comes just a few days after two masked suspects shot a man and zip-tied two women during an early morning home invasion in Temple City. The two suspects left a baby sleeping in the next room and are still at large. Villanueva reiterated his claims that a hiring freeze and funding cuts are...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds more rescued beagles arrive in Chino Hills, San Diego

A bevy of beagles rescued from a research facility in Virginia have arrived in California for a chance at a new life.The hundreds of beagles that arrived in Chino Hills and San Diego on Wednesday were among the 4,000 rescued from Virginia-based Envigo, which had been breeding the dogs for medical testing. In Chino Hills, about 200 dogs were welcomed at Priceless Pets, where they will be spayed and neutered before going to their new foster homes. Priceless Pets says they have a lot of people fostering the dogs, but may need more.Another 108 beagles arrived at the San Diego...
CHINO HILLS, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
137K+
Followers
24K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy