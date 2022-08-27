ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Rabies warning in Florida county after bat tests positive

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bat in Marion County has tested positive for rabies according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The agency said they want residents of northern Marion County to be aware of the positive test as it indicates rabies is active in the area. Those who...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for 7-year-old Flagler County girl

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed early Thursday morning that a child who had been missing has been located and is safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert had been issued Wednesday evening by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from Daytona Beach. Authorities said the child was located in the Jacksonville area.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, FL
Government
County
Lake County, FL
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH

Lake County investigators give update on double homicide

Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, mother found safe

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old girl and her mother were found safe hours after being reported missing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Skyler Morrison and her mom, Ciara Ashley Culver, were located in the Jacksonville area early Thursday, a tweet by FCSO stated. “Our thanks...
PALM COAST, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
villages-news.com

Lady Lake man with marijuana arrested despite having valid medical use card

A Lady Lake man with marijuana was arrested despite having a valid medical use card. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was at the wheel of a beige Hyundai Azera shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when an officer noticed the license plate on the vehicle was expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday in Polk County. In Lakeland, he's expected to speak on the prices of prescriptions. Tuesday afternoon, he presented $1.9 million to Suwannee County. DeSantis says the money is purposed to go toward the expansion of water distribution...
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man arrested, confesses to killing wife, 17-year-old stepson, Lake County deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont. The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman and teen at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Seminole County demonstrates how to prevent hot car deaths

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A local mom, Makia Wallace, has been making her voice heard. “I realize now how God has changed my pain into purpose,” Wallace said. After losing her 21-month-old son Jace to a hot car, because a friend of the family forgot him inside a car nearly two years ago, Wallace has made stopping hot car deaths her mission.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy