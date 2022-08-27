Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Rabies warning in Florida county after bat tests positive
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bat in Marion County has tested positive for rabies according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The agency said they want residents of northern Marion County to be aware of the positive test as it indicates rabies is active in the area. Those who...
WESH
Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for 7-year-old Flagler County girl
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed early Thursday morning that a child who had been missing has been located and is safe. A Florida Missing Child Alert had been issued Wednesday evening by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a 7-year-old girl who went missing from Daytona Beach. Authorities said the child was located in the Jacksonville area.
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
WESH
Orange County leaders approve plan to extend emergency rental assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders just approved a plan that could help renters facing skyrocketing increases. The county's emergency rental assistance program is over at the end of next month. About $16 million will be available and, for the first time, people whose rent has been increased...
fox35orlando.com
Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
WESH
Polk County school principal finds alligator over 7 feet long near parking spot
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A school principal of a Polk County elementary school was shocked to find an alligator nearby Wednesday. According to Polk County Public Schools, Dr. Lacey Golden of Spessard Holland Elementary had arrived to the school Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, Golden saw an alligator approximately 7...
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
click orlando
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
WESH
Osceola County Sheriff's Office working on cold case techniques at symposium
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says its working with the Florida Sheriff's Association Cold Case Advisory Commission on techniques used to solve cold cases. The FSA helps detectives in different areas with training in cold cases. A 2-day Cold Case Advisory Commission symposium is being...
WESH
Lake County investigators give update on double homicide
Lake County Sheriff's Office said two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona on Thursday night. "The male is our suspect and it's my understanding that the female is deceased," Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Herrell said. Herell is referring to the two people found the next...
click orlando
Missing 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, mother found safe
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old girl and her mother were found safe hours after being reported missing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Skyler Morrison and her mom, Ciara Ashley Culver, were located in the Jacksonville area early Thursday, a tweet by FCSO stated. “Our thanks...
RV goes up in flames in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man with marijuana arrested despite having valid medical use card
A Lady Lake man with marijuana was arrested despite having a valid medical use card. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was at the wheel of a beige Hyundai Azera shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when an officer noticed the license plate on the vehicle was expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WESH
Osceola County schools searching for bus drivers amid shortage
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — We are a few weeks into the new school year, and the Osceola County School District says they're still struggling to find enough bus drivers. Tuesday, they held a hiring event to help alleviate the issue. The district has a desperate call for dozens of...
WESH
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday in Polk County. In Lakeland, he's expected to speak on the prices of prescriptions. Tuesday afternoon, he presented $1.9 million to Suwannee County. DeSantis says the money is purposed to go toward the expansion of water distribution...
click orlando
Man arrested, confesses to killing wife, 17-year-old stepson, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont. The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman and teen at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.
WESH
Seminole County demonstrates how to prevent hot car deaths
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A local mom, Makia Wallace, has been making her voice heard. “I realize now how God has changed my pain into purpose,” Wallace said. After losing her 21-month-old son Jace to a hot car, because a friend of the family forgot him inside a car nearly two years ago, Wallace has made stopping hot car deaths her mission.
UPDATE: Traffic moving after rollover crash shut down I-4 eastbound in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers on Interstate 4 in Central Florida need to use caution Tuesday morning. Traffic in the area is moving again though slowdowns are expected in the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. First responders are still on the scene as they work...
villages-news.com
Man riding on lawnmower on roadway arrested by Lady Lake police
A man riding on a lawnmower on a roadway was arrested by Lady Lake police. Kenneth John Tracy, 40, was riding on the lawnmower at 9:35 p.m. Friday on Summit Avenue in the area of Mark Avenue when a Lady Lake police officer spotted him and conducted a traffic stop.
WCJB
Marion County farmer inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County cattle and peanut farmer is being recognized for his work in agriculture. Terry Teuton is being inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame. He’s lived in Marion County all his life and is part of the fourth generation to run his...
