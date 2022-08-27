ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Evening” game were:

3-7-4-8, FIREBALL: 3

(three, seven, four, eight; FIREBALL: three)

