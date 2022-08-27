Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Evening’ game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America will ever be self-sufficient, and they’ll likely have to wait months for an answer. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and figures presented during a meeting of the New Mexico Finance Authority Oversight Committee showed the Legislature provided about $2 million in general fund dollars for the fiscal year that ended this summer. Another appropriation of state funding is budgeted for the current fiscal year, and executive director Scott McLaughlin told the lawmakers gathered in Truth or Consequences — just west of the spaceport — that the state funds will help to stabilize the budget and allow for hiring additional personnel. McLaughlin said he has never made promises about being revenue neutral but that about 65% of revenue now comes from customer leases and fees and he hopes to grow that number.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO