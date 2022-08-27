As the Big 12 prepares to open the 2022 football season this week, Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades appeared on the Waco-based YouTube broadcast of SicEm365 recently to discuss the future of the Big 12 Conference, a possible timetable for expansion, and if the conference will pursue a long-term media rights deal or a shorter one when for its new version of the Big 12 in 2025. Rhoades did emphasize by the end of the discussion that, "I'm still extremely optimistic about the future of the Big 12.”

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO