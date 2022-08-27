Read full article on original website
Little Falls prepares to compete in tough Class D East with large group of returning players
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. - Old foes become new again as the Little Falls football team drops to Class D for the upcoming season. After going 4-3 in Class C East last season, the Mounties will compete in the Class D East this year along with Herkimer, Dolgeville, Mt. Markham, Sherburne-Earlville, and Waterville.
Westmoreland/Oriskany returns to Class C, playoff eligibility with high hopes and an experienced squad
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. - The Westmoreland/Oriskany football team enters its fourth season as a combined squad, and for the first time since before the COVID pandemic began have the chance to compete for a section title. The Bulldogs finished last season at 3-4, playing Class D opponents, but competing as an...
VVS enters season with young squad willing to learn, come together and put in the work
VERONA, N.Y. - The VVS football program has lost a lot of players to graduation over the past couple of years, and that leaves head coach Gary Oliver with a young team ripe with opportunities to learn and grow. The Red Devils finished last season at 5-4, falling in the...
New York Mills has high expectations with very experienced squad looking to build on playoff appearance
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. - The New York Mills football team has been trending in the right direction, and are now looking to build after tasting some success. The Marauders finished last season at 4-3, clinching a spot in the Section III 8-man playoffs, where they fell in a heartbreaking last minute loss to South Lewis in the quarterfinals.
Notre Dame looks to build on last season as program continues to lay foundation of winning culture
UTICA, N.Y. - After a few tough seasons, it appears that the foundation for a winning culture may be in place for the Notre Dame football program. The Jugglers finished the 2021 fall season at 3-4, after going winless in the last full season of 2019 and the abbreviated spring season in 2021.
Proctor enters this season better prepared after being able to resume normal offseason activities for first time since pandemic
UTICA, N.Y. - The Proctor Raiders finally had a full year to prepare, and say that will make a big difference throughout the 2022 season. The Raiders went 4-4 in 2021, their first action since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic. There was no high school football season in 2020,...
Local girl wishes for overnight camping trip with wolves
HERKIMER, N.Y.-- A Dolgeville girl's wish to go camping with wolves will be granted thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York. 12-year-old Serenity loves animals, especially wolves. Her wish was somewhat unique, she wanted to go camping with wolves. So, in partnership with Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Make-A-Wish...
Birthday parade celebrates local centenarian in Dolgeville
DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. – The Dolgeville community helped Anna Musellah celebrate a special birthday on Wednesday with a parade and, of course, some cake. For her 100th birthday, Anna’s family surprised her with a parade that went right to her house, where she has lived since her family moved to Dolgeville from Italy in 1924.
Final Levitt Amp concert of the season
Levitt Amp Summer Concerts wrap up with a big announcement. The 6th season of the Levitt Amp Utica Summer Concert Series wrapped up in Kopernik Park Monday evening. The main attraction, Eshawnee, a Dominican-American Salsa singer from Providence Rhode Island, had the crowd pumped up and dancing in the street the entire evening.
Nothing Bundt Cakes in New Hartford celebrating 25th birthday with sweet treat giveaway
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday Thursday by giving sweet treats to customers. The first 250 customers at each store, including the New Hartford location, will get a free mini Bundt cake or ‘Bundtlet.’. The company is also continuing the birthday festivities...
Limited $5,000 grants available to women-owned businesses in Herkimer, Oneida counties
Local women-owned businesses in Oneida or Herkimer counties can now apply for one of five $5,000 grants to support their growth. The grants are provided by The Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the Griffiss Institute. To be eligible, businesses must be at least 51% women-owned and...
Mom remembers baby found in Mohawk River on what would have been his 10th birthday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Amy Warney can only use one word to describe the loss of her infant son. "Hell. It's been hell," says Warney. "You don't get over a loss. You just learn to cope." Amy returned today to the Mohawk River, in north Utica, where State Police divers found...
Rome man killed while walking in westbound lane on Route 49 in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – A Rome man died after he was hit by a car on State Route 49 in Marcy Thursday night. New York State Police say 31-year-old Robert Grande was hit around 9:30 p.m. while walking in the westbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
LeAnn Rimes bringing 'Joy: The Holiday Tour' to Turning Stone this December
VERONA, N.Y. – LeAnn Rimes will perform at Turning Stone Resort Casino this December while on her “Joy: The Holiday Tour.”. The show, which is her only stop on the east coast, will take place on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets for Turning Stone rewards members go...
New distribution center coming to Schuyler Business Park
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 52,000-square-foot Home Depot Distribution Center is coming to the Schuyler Business Park, according to the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency. The $9 million project includes the costs of acquiring, constructing and equipping the building with 15 dock doors, 50 automobile stalls and 34 box truck stalls.
New York State Police searching for Rome robbery suspect
ROME, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery at Turin Road Mart in Rome on Tuesday. State police say a man walked into the convenience store at 8199 Turin Road around 6 p.m. and demanded money while making a gesture indicating he had a gun in his pocket, although no gun was displayed.
5 juveniles charged in Sculpture Space vandalism
Utica police say five kids ages 8 to 11 are responsible for the sever damage caused at Sculpture Space in Utica over the weekend. 5 juveniles under 11 years old charged in Sculpture Space vandalism. Five kids ages 8 to 11 have been charged after Sculpture Space in Utica was...
Oneida County marks Overdose Awareness Day with man in recovery, mom who lost son
UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, Jr., started an Overdose Awareness Day observance in the legislative chambers Wednesday, by making sure no one had any delusions about what the opioid epidemic has taken from us. "From 2013 to this date, 537 lives were lost to overdose in Oneida...
Accident shuts down part of Route 49 in Marcy
Marcy, N.Y. -- State Police are investigating a possible car-pedestrian accident along route 49 in Marcy on Wednesday night. Calls to 911 came in around 9:30 p.m. Stittville fire department responded along with State Police and Oneida County Sherrifs to Route 49 westbound near the Oriskany exit. Police closed 49...
2 teens facing charges following burglary on Bleecker Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Two teens are facing charges following a burglary on Bleecker Street last week. Officers responded to the 1300 block around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 25 where they found two people inside a building. Both suspects, ages 15 and 17, were taken into custody at the scene.
