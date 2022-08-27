ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Clinton, NY
WKTV

Local girl wishes for overnight camping trip with wolves

HERKIMER, N.Y.-- A Dolgeville girl's wish to go camping with wolves will be granted thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York. 12-year-old Serenity loves animals, especially wolves. Her wish was somewhat unique, she wanted to go camping with wolves. So, in partnership with Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Make-A-Wish...
DOLGEVILLE, NY
WKTV

Birthday parade celebrates local centenarian in Dolgeville

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. – The Dolgeville community helped Anna Musellah celebrate a special birthday on Wednesday with a parade and, of course, some cake. For her 100th birthday, Anna’s family surprised her with a parade that went right to her house, where she has lived since her family moved to Dolgeville from Italy in 1924.
DOLGEVILLE, NY
Jason Alexander
WKTV

Final Levitt Amp concert of the season

Levitt Amp Summer Concerts wrap up with a big announcement. The 6th season of the Levitt Amp Utica Summer Concert Series wrapped up in Kopernik Park Monday evening. The main attraction, Eshawnee, a Dominican-American Salsa singer from Providence Rhode Island, had the crowd pumped up and dancing in the street the entire evening.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New distribution center coming to Schuyler Business Park

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 52,000-square-foot Home Depot Distribution Center is coming to the Schuyler Business Park, according to the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency. The $9 million project includes the costs of acquiring, constructing and equipping the building with 15 dock doors, 50 automobile stalls and 34 box truck stalls.
SCHUYLER, NY
WKTV

New York State Police searching for Rome robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery at Turin Road Mart in Rome on Tuesday. State police say a man walked into the convenience store at 8199 Turin Road around 6 p.m. and demanded money while making a gesture indicating he had a gun in his pocket, although no gun was displayed.
ROME, NY
WKTV

5 juveniles charged in Sculpture Space vandalism

Utica police say five kids ages 8 to 11 are responsible for the sever damage caused at Sculpture Space in Utica over the weekend. 5 juveniles under 11 years old charged in Sculpture Space vandalism. Five kids ages 8 to 11 have been charged after Sculpture Space in Utica was...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Accident shuts down part of Route 49 in Marcy

Marcy, N.Y. -- State Police are investigating a possible car-pedestrian accident along route 49 in Marcy on Wednesday night. Calls to 911 came in around 9:30 p.m. Stittville fire department responded along with State Police and Oneida County Sherrifs to Route 49 westbound near the Oriskany exit. Police closed 49...
MARCY, NY

