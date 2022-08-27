NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. - The New York Mills football team has been trending in the right direction, and are now looking to build after tasting some success. The Marauders finished last season at 4-3, clinching a spot in the Section III 8-man playoffs, where they fell in a heartbreaking last minute loss to South Lewis in the quarterfinals.

NEW YORK MILLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO