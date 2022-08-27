I’m a hair expert – here’s why you should not panic about losing your locks and the worrying signs to look out for

AUGUST is National Hair Loss Awareness month and, although many men go bald due to age, it can occasionally be a sign of a medical condition.

Alopecia areata, which usually causes permanent patchy hair loss, is immune system-related so can affect people with conditions such as psoriasis, thyroid disease or vitiligo.

There’s also scalp infections such as ringworm, a hair-pulling disorder called trichotillomania and telogen effluvium (TE) which cause temporary hair loss.

Approximately eight million women are affected by hair loss in the UK, with most suffering from TE which is caused by medication, trauma, or emotional or physiological stress.

Trichologist Lisa Thomas says although hair loss is “terrifying”, we should “not panic” about it.

Lisa, who runs Hair Clinical in Pembrokeshire, said: “Worrying can increase the problem, putting you in a constant cycle of hair loss.

“If you have TE it will last about three months – the length of time that the hair is in the telogen, or falling out, phase.

“It is usually caused by a trigger that happened about three months before, such as stress, a nutritional deficiency or new medication.

“Illnesses, such as Covid, can cause it, too.

“Generally, to stop TE the best thing to do is stay healthy, eat well, drink enough water and get enough sleep.

“If after three months hair loss isn’t getting any better, see a trichologist.

“The cause of the hair loss could still be there and an expert will be able to work out what it is.”