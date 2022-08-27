ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

I’m a hair expert – here’s why you should not panic about losing your locks and the worrying signs to look out for

By Lizzie Parry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQL67_0hY90Ixp00

AUGUST is National Hair Loss Awareness month and, although many men go bald due to age, it can occasionally be a sign of a medical condition.

Alopecia areata, which usually causes permanent patchy hair loss, is immune system-related so can affect people with conditions such as psoriasis, thyroid disease or vitiligo.

There’s also scalp infections such as ringworm, a hair-pulling disorder called trichotillomania and telogen effluvium (TE) which cause temporary hair loss.

Approximately eight million women are affected by hair loss in the UK, with most suffering from TE which is caused by medication, trauma, or emotional or physiological stress.

Trichologist Lisa Thomas says although hair loss is “terrifying”, we should “not panic” about it.

Lisa, who runs Hair Clinical in Pembrokeshire, said: “Worrying can increase the problem, putting you in a constant cycle of hair loss.

“If you have TE it will last about three months – the length of time that the hair is in the telogen, or falling out, phase.

“It is usually caused by a trigger that happened about three months before, such as stress, a nutritional deficiency or new medication.

“Illnesses, such as Covid, can cause it, too.

“Generally, to stop TE the best thing to do is stay healthy, eat well, drink enough water and get enough sleep.

“If after three months hair loss isn’t getting any better, see a trichologist.

“The cause of the hair loss could still be there and an expert will be able to work out what it is.”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts

We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Immune System#Infectious Diseases#Psoriasis#Pembrokeshire
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

Hair Experts Tell Us How To Grow Thicker Hair

As you get older, your body undergoes several changes. Your hair, in particular, is one area that’s greatly affected. In fact, thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. It’s definitely a frustrating experience but thankfully, there are ways to improve your current condition.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Experts Agree: Women Over 40 Should Avoid These 3 Layering Mistakes–They Make Thinning Hair So Obvious!

When it comes to boosting volume and bringing life back to the thinning, flat hair many women experience over 40, one of the best options is typically to go with a layered haircut. However, it’s important to remember that not all layers are created equally—which is to say that, if you go with the wrong ‘do, you could end up making matters worse and draw even more attention to signs of thinning.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
DIETS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
707K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy