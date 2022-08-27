Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Free, fun event emphasizes the seriousness of dealing with electricity
TRENTON, Tenn. — Attendees to the Gibson County Fair are enjoying rides, games, and food this week. Tuesday evening fair goers were treated to a live demonstration that could one day save their life. This action-packed demonstration called “8-1-1 in the 7-3-1” highlighted the do’s and don’ts of electrical...
WBBJ
American House hosts ‘senior carnival’ for residents in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is taking the time to bring out fun for all. American House hosted a carnival for residents at their facility in northwest Jackson. The event was a chance to invite family and friends out for some fair day entertainment. In honor of State...
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Free Fair To Bring Fun and Excitement
The annual Henderson County Free Fair will bring fun and entertainment for everyone, September 12-17. 2022. The midway will open each night Monday through Thursday, at 6:00 p.m. those nights will feature a $20 bracelet. Friday will be School Day, with the midway opening from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a $20 bracelet day. Friday night the midway opens at 6:00 p.m. with a $25 bracelet. Wednesday is Industrial Appreciation night.
WBBJ
Empire 8 to offer $3 admission for National Cinema Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — Empire 8 Theatre in Jackson is participating in a special offer for moviegoers on National Cinema Day. On Saturday, September 3, admission for all movies at all showtimes will be just $3. Empire 8 joins participating theaters across the country to honor National Cinema Day and...
WBBJ
2nd Community Clean-Up Day coming to Jackson September 17
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Community Clean-Up Day is coming to the City of Jackson on Saturday, September 17. The event follows the success of the first Community Clean-Up Day that was held in August. Hosted by the Health and Sanitation Department and Keep Jackson Beautiful, the event is an...
WBBJ
Butterfly release held in honor of National Grief Awareness Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, members of the community got together under the leading of the Positive Living Group, to hold a butterfly release in the memory of those who are no longer with us. Twana Miller, the Executive Clinical Director and Owner of the Positive Living Group, shares...
WBBJ
Bells community gathers for special event
BELLS, Tenn. — Residents of the Bells community gathered today to implore a deeper connection to each other and the park that hosted them. The Bells Association has conducted multiple events leading to today’s public and free picnic. Don Williams, President of the Bells Community Association, informs us...
WBBJ
Traveling collection of WWII memorabilia coming to Jackson State September 15
JACKSON, Tenn. — A privately-owned, traveling World War II collection is coming to Jackson State Community College in September. The display is part of Jackson State’s Constitution Day event on September 15. The collection is owned by World War II Historian Pete Johnson, who will deliver a special...
WBBJ
City calls for volunteers to help clean-up Muse Park
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s Recreation and Parks Department is planning a community clean-up day at Muse Park. The event will be held on September 17, and the city is seeking volunteers to help make it a success. “We recognize the importance of making sure all...
WBBJ
Alleged threats to Bolivar Central High School spark concern
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Claims about a potential threat at Bolivar Central High School left parents concerned on Wednesday. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters alerted us to social media posts claiming there was a rumor that a threat had been made against the school. We reached out to staff at...
WBBJ
LIFELINE celebrates 75th anniversary, receives donation from The Foundation
JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services receives a generous donation. Lifeline had a critical need, and the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation helped address it. Lifeline was recently presented with a financial gift for a valuable piece of new equipment: a professional medical-grade refrigerator with advanced monitoring and control. “We...
WBBJ
Julian Wiser officially sworn-in as new Madison County Sheriff
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new Madison County Sheriff was officially sworn in Wednesday. Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was sworn in on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse. It was a large turnout with family, supporters and local leaders witnessing the event, many of them being men...
WBBJ
Experts discuss driving tips ahead of holiday travel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Here’s some tips to have a fun and safe Labor Day weekend behind the wheel. An estimated 42 million Americans plan to travel this Labor Day for the long weekend. ExxonMobil has teamed up with Steven Fog and Leland Graham of Greenwich Cars and Coffee...
WBBJ
Water leak at North Side High School closes campus
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students were dismissed from classes at North Side High School on Wednesday morning due to a water leak. The water leak was located on the second floor of the South campus building. Officials say due to the number of classes in that building and the need for maintenance crews to have complete access to address the leak, it was necessary to close the entire campus.
WBBJ
Jennifer C. Dennis
Jennifer C. Dennis, age 51, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday evening, August 28, 2022 at her home. Jennifer was born December 30, 1970 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Linda Herndon Larkin and the late Tommy Dennis. She graduated from White Station High School in 1989 and from Plaza School of Beauty in 1990. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee and was a hairdresser for 26 years in Memphis salons that included Dabbles, Paggio’s, La Nouvelle and her own salon, Bella Luna.
WBBJ
State Agriculture Commissioner visits alpaca farm in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.–The Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture visited a farm in Chester County, to see the innovative work they do. Mesa Trail Farm welcomed Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher. Commissioner Hatcher was visiting the Jackson Rotary Club, but wanted to visit a nearby farm. Mesa Trail shears their alpacas once a year and takes the wool from the animals and turns it into a piece of clothing, such as a scarf, sock, or hat. Once the clothing is made, they’re sold at their store or online.
Dogs rescued from dumping ground need your help
Local animal rescues are helping a woman in Henry County because her property has turned into a dumping ground for unwanted animals.
WBBJ
Loved ones remember those who died from a drug overdose, drug use
JACKSON, Tenn.–August 31 is designated as International Overdose Awareness Day, and a few Jackson organizations partnered to host a candlelight vigil in Unity Park. “All over the nation we are remembering people we lost to overdose and bringing awareness to what overdose is and how it affects our communities,” says Sarah Mays, a Hybrid Lifeline Peer project coordinator with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
WBBJ
Great Weather to Wrap Up the Work Week, Rain Back this Weekend
After the 4th wettest August on record in Jackson, the severe drought that was plaguing most of West Tennessee has been eliminated or greatly diminished in most locations. We ended up seeing more than double what we get in a typical August. More rain is heading our way for your Labor Day weekend.
WBBJ
Suspect arrested in Jackson after Bolivar shooting
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One person is in custody after a shooting in Bolivar left one injured Tuesday morning. According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 11:07 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, officers responded to the 500 block of Elm Street for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
