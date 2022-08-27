ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Federal judge gives notice of her 'intent' to grant Trump a Special Master to review former president's privilege claims over seized documents

By Geoff Earle
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A federal district judge has shown her 'preliminary intent' to grant former President Donald Trump's request of having a special master go through documents agents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump-appointed Judge Eileen Cannon issued the order Saturday evening, just hours after the Justice Department released a redacted version of the affidavit that bolstered the search warrant that FBI agents carried out August 8.

That document provided new insight into the trove of classified documents that were stored at the former president's club, including information that could compromise 'clandestine human sources.'

Judge Cannon issued her order in response to Trump's blistering lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida, arguing that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated.

But she surprised some legal observers by tipping her inclination even before hearing opposing arguments from the government. It also is not clear that DOJ has yet been formally served in the case.

She set a hearing for Sept. 1, but said her order was not a 'final determination.'

She also told DOJ, the defendant in this case, to provide a 'more detailed report' of 'all property seized' pursuant to the search warrant.

According to the redacted affidavit, agents seized not only highly classified materials, but also handwritten documents. Some of the papers were stored with other materials.

Trump's initial suit drew criticism from legal experts online for failing to include exhibits or sworn statements, and for airing Trump's grievances with the Russia probe.

'The Government has long treated President Donald J. Trump Unfairly,' reads one subject heading in the lawsuit.

The Trump-appointed judge, who was confirmed in 2020, last week pushed Trump's lawyers to clarify their basis for seeking a special master.

The 'preliminary order' came on a day when it was revealed Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has told Congress the U.S. intelligence community will undertake a damage assessment of the trove of classified material held at former President Trump's Florida golf club for more than a year.

The assurance, contained in a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney and House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, is the first indication that the Biden administration will evaluate the potential national security risks.

It comes after a heavily redacted document released Friday revealed 15 boxes of documents returned from Mar-a-Lago contained 184 classified documents, 67 confidential documents and 25 top secret documents.

Included in the trove were documents that could compromise 'clandestine human sources' – the type of information that could pose a grave risk to people furnishing secrets to the US government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jt5Da_0hY8y52l00
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has told two congressional committees that her office will conduct an 'assessment of the potential risk to national security' with the disclosure of documents returned from Mar-a-Lago

Haines told the two panel chairs that her office will conduct an 'assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents,' according to a letter dated Friday.

The two committee chairs said the unsealed affidavit 'affirms our grave concern that among the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago were those that could endanger human sources. It is critical that the [Intelligence Community] move swiftly to assess and, if necessary, to mitigate the damage done—a process that should proceed in parallel with DOJ’s criminal investigation.'

Maloney had turned up the heat on the pressure for a review on Friday, when she tweeted that Trump's 'reckless handling of our country's most sensitive documents placed our national security at grave risk and blatantly violated the Presidential Records Act.'

She said it made such an assessment 'even more urgent.'

Schiff tweeted Friday: 'The redacted affidavit makes clear Trump kept highly-classified national defense information at a public resort. If that wasn’t alarming enough, some wasn’t even in folders, merely intermixed with news clips and other debris. The IC must do an immediate damage assessment.'

Mar-a-Lago is a private club where Trump lives. Paying members can bring guests, attend benefits, or even hold weddings.

The 'PREMISES are not authorized to store classified information,' the newly unsealed documents note.

Politico first reported the letter, dated Friday, on Saturday.

The White House has declined to say if there was any security risk posed by daily revelations about hundreds of government documents that were held at Mar-a-Lago, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Biden both stressing the independence of the Justice Department and insisting the White House did not know about the FBI's August raid in advance.

'No one at the White House was briefed' said Jean-Pierre.

The new review will require intelligence officials and Justice Department lawyers with combing through documents to evaluate what secrets if any might have been compromised during their storage at a club. Haines' letter suggests that a Justice Department team separate from the agency's criminal investigators working the case would be used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DtGA_0hY8y52l00
President Joe Biden is spending the weekend in Wilmington. He mocked the Trump camp's claims of classification authority as having voided the matter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fs0J5_0hY8y52l00
Former President Donald Trump ripped the FBI and the judge who signed the warrant for the search of his Florida home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0Ie6_0hY8y52l00
The reasons the DOJ gave for the redactions were also heavily redacted
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKdrJ_0hY8y52l00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJbdU_0hY8y52l00
The documents reveal a months' long period where the National Archives was requested return of government documents from Mar-a-Lago

Biden on Friday mocked an assertion by members of the Trump camp that president has the authority to declassify material, which would obviate any violations of the law.

The search warrant indicated the FBI was investigating Espionage Act provisions dealing with removal and destruction of government documents. The affidavit documents reveal that the government could rely on authorities beyond those simply dealing with whether the government was classified or not.

'I just want to know, I’ve declassified everything in the world. I’m President. I can do it -- Come on! Declassified everything?' Biden said Friday as he prepared to leave town.

'I’m not going to comment. I mean, because I don’t know the detail. I don’t even want to know. I’ll let the Justice Department take care of that,' Biden said.

According to the Haines letter, the Justice Department and her office 'are working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search.'

It would be done in a way that 'does not unduly interfere with DOJ’s ongoing criminal investigation,' she wrote.

Haines' commitment comes amid new revelations from the documents that US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered released.

The materials include a precise tally of the extent of the classified or secret information that was stored at the private club for more than a year.

'In total, Trump had 184 classified documents, 67 confidential, 25 top secret and handwritten notes in boxes returned to the National Archives, according to the document that states the FBI had 'probable cause to believe evidence of obstruction would be found' at his Florida home.

The FBI also conducted the search fearing that the release of classified documents could compromise 'clandestine human sources'.

'Based on my training and experience, I know that documents classified at these levels typically contain NDI,' according to the signing agent's affidavit, using the acronym for National Defense Information. 'Several of the documents also contained what appears to be FPOTUS 's handwritten notes,' the agent added, in reference to Trump.

A 'preliminary triage' revealed agents saw documents marked 'HCS, FISA, ORCON, NORORN, and SI.'

Each of those abbreviations references a different type of information that the government requires be shielded in a certain way.

'HUMINT Control Systems,' or HCS, refers to information 'designed to protect intelligence information derived from clandestine human sources, commonly referred to as human intelligence,' DOJ notes.

'Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act' or FISA information is to protect information from the nation's overseas information gathering techniques.

The DOJ said it kept large portions of the documents redacted to protect the identity of civilian witnesses and members of law enforcement, including FBI agents, and fear it would 'erode trust' in the government's investigation.

'In short, the government has well-founded concerns that steps may be taken to frustrate or otherwise interfere with this investigation if facts in the affidavit were prematurely disclosed,' the document reads.

The affidavit also states that Trump's Florida home did not have a secure place to secure the documents, so agents asked him to lock the basement where they had been kept.

On Truth Social he sent out a long-winded message first noting, 'Affidavit heavily redacted!!!'

'Nothing mentioned on "Nuclear," a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH,' Trump wrote.

Comments / 178

Claudeus Adkins
4d ago

This once again shows abuse of power. Once again China Joe lying that he knew nothing just like he knew nothing about his Crack head son association with China and Ukraine over millions of payoff money and the big guy got his ten percent. This is so much bulls( ! )t they are getting away with.

Reply(17)
40
GeriDee
4d ago

I am just SO glad to have scanned the redacted affidavit, there was maybe 1/2 a paragraph out of the 4 shown pages that can be read.WHAT A CROCK!!!

Reply(52)
26
MAGA2022
3d ago

it is amazing how ignorant liberals are. they claim to be so educated and elite but yet they cannot follow the bouncing ball

Reply
14
Related
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Adam Schiff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why

Brittney Griner needs to be freed from her Russian prison as soon as possible. Russian authorities sentenced the Phoenix Mercury star to 9 years in prison for what they called “drug possession and smuggling.” Authorities arrested Griner at the airport back in February after they found less than a gram of cannabis oil on her person upon arrival in the country. She’s been in jail ever since.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Fbi Agents#Intelligence Agency#The Justice Department#Fbi#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time

Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

569K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy