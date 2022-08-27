Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school
The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The indictment accuses Shana...
Columbia Missourian
Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders
KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County,...
Columbia Missourian
Kansas district settles lawsuit over student pronouns
A Kansas school district will pay a former middle school teacher $95,000 to settle a lawsuit she filed after she was disciplined for refusing to use a student’s preferred pronouns, her attorneys announced Wednesday. Pamela Ricard, a former math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, sued the Geary County...
Columbia Missourian
St. Louis Prosecutor Greitens
The Missouri Supreme Court has reprimanded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for mistakes made in the 2018 prosecution of then-Gov. Eric Greitens, but agrees with an advisory counsel’s decision that suspension of her law license or disbarment are not merited.
Columbia Missourian
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri man dies after being struck by his own boat
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channel, according to the Kansas City Star.
Columbia Missourian
STEVE SPELLMAN: Lawmakers' budget tweaks next week no cause for alarm
Gov. Mike Parson was in town last week visiting the Farmers Market pavilion beside the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture’s urban farm and education complex. A very diverse crowd showed up, from earthy gardening types to Farm Bureau members and Chamber of Commerce suits. About opinions in the Missourian:...
