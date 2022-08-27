ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Columbia Missourian

Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school

The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The indictment accuses Shana...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Kansas district settles lawsuit over student pronouns

A Kansas school district will pay a former middle school teacher $95,000 to settle a lawsuit she filed after she was disciplined for refusing to use a student’s preferred pronouns, her attorneys announced Wednesday. Pamela Ricard, a former math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, sued the Geary County...
KANSAS STATE
Columbia Missourian

St. Louis Prosecutor Greitens

The Missouri Supreme Court has reprimanded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for mistakes made in the 2018 prosecution of then-Gov. Eric Greitens, but agrees with an advisory counsel’s decision that suspension of her law license or disbarment are not merited.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Missouri man dies after being struck by his own boat

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channel, according to the Kansas City Star.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

STEVE SPELLMAN: Lawmakers' budget tweaks next week no cause for alarm

Gov. Mike Parson was in town last week visiting the Farmers Market pavilion beside the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture’s urban farm and education complex. A very diverse crowd showed up, from earthy gardening types to Farm Bureau members and Chamber of Commerce suits. About opinions in the Missourian:...
MISSOURI STATE

