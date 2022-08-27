Read full article on original website
New to Town: Llama farm now open to the public
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Wandering Llamas are usually wandering trails in our region but now you’re welcome into their home. For the first time, the farm itself is open to business and offers another chance to check out the mammals without having to walk for miles. “Some people either can’t hike or don’t want to […]
Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
$1,000-a-day winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky player won Tennessee Lottery’s Cash 4 Life top prize on Tuesday, and officials are still waiting for them to claim their $1,000 every day for the rest of their life. According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, a winning ticket for Cash 4 Life was sold […]
The Generalist rethinks retail in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When reopening the former home of a century-old business, the Eshbachs know better than most that history plays a role in every decision. “This is kind of a love letter to Johnson City,” Bradley Eshbach, co-owner of The Generalist, said. “I think Johnson City is one of the coolest places […]
Monkey survives fire in Hawkins County thanks to dog
Blaze consumes cage, monkey escapes unscathed thanks to dog. BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early Tuesday morning, Lisa Meyer was awoken to every monkey owner’s nightmare: the shed that Griffin, her macaque, was living in was burning to the ground. Roger Reed — who lives with Meyer — was woken up by his dog, Geisha, […]
Four old mine portals closed near Coeburn
COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy recently closed four mine portals that were close to homes just outside of Coeburn. Old mine portals can be dangerous to the public as they often contain hazards, including dangerous gases. “Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, […]
June Barrett, founder of Crumley House, dies at 85
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — June Barrett, who founded the Crumley House brain injury rehabilitation center, has died. The non-profit facility in Limestone was founded by Barrett in 1992. About 11 years before it opened, Barrett’s daughter suffered a traumatic brain injury and it was through her recovery that Barrett found there is an opportunity […]
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg, HCSO officials said. According to neighbors, the man was heard knocking and tapping on windows...
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City
Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
Fundraiser to be held for David Crockett Birthplace State Park
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A drum circle fundraiser for the David Crockett Birthplace State Park (DCBSP) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. Lorelei Goff, founder of Rhythm Element, will be facilitating a drum circle at the park amphitheater. All ticket sales and donations will go towards programs and projects in the […]
Young entrepreneur from Kingsport sells handmade butters for a cause
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daimiyan Menya’s entrepreneurial journey began at 14 years old after a bout of COVID-19 knocked out her senses of taste and smell. “I am a very big foodie, and I love food,” Menya said. “I’m always eating and willing to try new things, and when I was cooking I wouldn’t know […]
Kingsport Times-News
'Kingsport is that kind of community ... ' McDonald's was looking for
In my last column, I reported that Kingsport’s first McDonald’s opened in May 1962 at 2330 Fort Henry Drive. I’ve since learned the restaurant had a three-day grand opening three months later, in August.
Jonesborough hosting 1st-ever Pumpkin Fest
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fall fanatics can mark their calendars for one of the first fall festivities on Main Street in Tennessee’s oldest town on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association’s Inaugural Pumpkin Fest will treat participants to autumn-related sweets and tastes. Tickets are sold in packs of 10 for $20. […]
Company expected to create 80+ jobs in Hawkins County
According to the state, the investment will result in 86 new jobs over the next five years.
Gray man accused of shooting his way into home after fight
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he shot his way into a home. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office has charged Robert Cannon, 53 of Gray, with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated assault. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told investigators on Saturday […]
wcyb.com
Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30)
There are no changes in the top spot of the Top 5 Tuesday rankings this week. Greeneville and Abingdon continue to hold onto the number 1 spot. Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30) 1. Greeneville (2-0) 2. Daniel Boone (2-0) 3. Dobyns-Bennett (2-0) 4. David Crockett (2-0) 5. Hampton (2-0)
Kingsport Times-News
'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
