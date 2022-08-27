Read full article on original website
Popular Clarksburg restaurant reopening Sept. 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’re a Clarksburg native, you may remember Kelly’s Irish pub. The restaurant that came before Policanos is making a return to third street in downtown Clarksburg this Friday. “This Friday, September 2nd we are bringing Kelly’s back. It’s going to be called Kelly’s...
UPDATE: Opening date for Morgantown cookie company pushed back
UPDATE, AUG. 31 12:315 P.M.: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Crumbl Cookies location in Morgantown has pushed its opening date back by one week. On Monday, the opening date was announced in a Facebook post as Friday, Sept. 2, but after 12 News published an article about the company coming to the Mountain State, the […]
West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame. “She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.
Dominion Energy WV’s new owners are bringing jobs to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia. Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states. Before they […]
Buckhannon’s Jawbone Park expanding for bigger festivals
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is gearing up for several major events, including one that was just announced. On top of the famous Strawberry Festival and hosting the 2023 World Association of Marching Bands Competition, Buckhannon is seeing the return of the Almost Heaven Barbeque Bash. The...
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
Robinson Grand hosting West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Tuesday announced that it will host the 2022 West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant in October.
Elkins offering free smoke alarms and installation
The Elkins Fire Department is providing free smoke alarms to residents through a grant from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.
Restaurant Road Trip: Mamma Di Roma
North central West Virginia is home to some of the best Italian-American food you can find, and for the last two years, Mamma Di Roma in Fairmont has been cooking up fresh Italian fair; filling tables with happy, well-fed customers.
Area residents asked to help find Charlie
MORGANTOWN – Folks in the Cheat Lake area are asked to be on the lookout for a Yorkie-Bichon mix that went missing during a day of fun on the lake. On Saturday afternoon, Amy Wagner and her husband were kayaking near the lake’s headwaters and their 12-year-old Yorkie-Bichon mix was along for the ride. The couple was on the south end of the lake paddling down along the Cheat River when they stopped on the bank to give Charlie a chance to take care of his business.
Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/31/22 @ 11:25 a.m.) Emergency crews responded to a Clarksburg apartment complex Wednesday morning. Law enforcement and paramedics were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. to Oakmound Apartments. Officers on the scene told 5 News a man fell out of an apartment window but could not...
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends lined the sidewalk outside of the Harrison County Courthouse to get “Justice for Jason.”. The group was referring to Jason Owens, who was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on August 24. Owens had a...
Local IT company named West Virginia’s fastest-growing
A Bridgeport-and-Morgantown-based IT services company was named West Virginia's fastest-growing business, and is among the fastest-growing IT services companies in the nation on the Inc. 5000.
Dry, cool, and comfortable weather for Ohio and West Virginia
TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.
Woman charged after Walmart shoplifting leads to multi-county pursuit
A woman has been charged after White Hall police said they responded to a call for shoplifting in progress at the White Hall Walmart and a multi-county pursuit ensued.
Clarksburg family celebrates Italian heritage, growing tomatoes
With the Italian Heritage Festival set to kick off this week, a native of Clarksburg is growing tomatoes that weigh approximately three pounds each and originated from the Swiss settlement area of the state called Helvetia.
Here’s what will be at the Italian Heritage Festival
The City of Clarksburg will host the 43rd West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, presented by Dan Cava Toyota, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
West Virginia man turns himself in after hit-and-run with motorcycle that injured 7-year-old Weirton boy
The Weirton man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man who was wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy in turned himself in to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, officials said. Paul White, 43, was allegedly riding a motorcycle on Aug. 19 when he was involved in a hit-and-run. When...
