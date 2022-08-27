ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Grove, NC

FOX8 News

‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill

HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
HICKORY, NC
Charlotte Stories

One of The Largest Goodwills In America Just Opened in Shelby

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont just celebrated the grand opening of one of the largest Goodwill locations in the nation in the small city of Shelby, NC, about 40 miles west of Charlotte. The new location was built inside an old Lidl location. The 36,000 square feet facility is...
SHELBY, NC
WXII 12

Fire at historic North Wilkesboro building

WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Wilkesboro Fire Department responded to a large building fire Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning at a building in downtown North Wilkesboro. Officials with the North Wilkesboro Fire Department confirmed it was a two-alarm fire at the old Holland Clothing building. According to the North Wilkesboro Fire Department, the fire happened a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
City
China Grove, NC
WCNC

Fastest-selling new cars in Charlotte are quick to leave the lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, be prepared to burn rubber. , the microchip shortage continues to impact the auto industry, causing new car production to slow, and creating a dip in supply. Less supply means more competition for the vehicles that dealers are able to get on the lot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that’s all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
HICKORY, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

47th Carolina BalloonFest Oct 14-16

The 47th Carolina BalloonFest takes place October 14th to 16th, 2022, at Statesville Regional Airport, 260 Hangar Drive, Statesville, North Carolina. It’s 45 miles from Charlotte. Friday, October 14th: 3 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15th: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16th: 7 a.m to 6 p.m.
STATESVILLE, NC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Salisbury, NC USA

I parked at the local Olive Garden restaurant to go have lunch with some high school friends. As I approached the sidewalk, something caught my eye in a large bush. I originally thought it might be a leaf that had already changed color. I went to look at it surprised to see this heart hanging there. Because it said “I need a home” I took it and showed it to my friends who all thought it was so pretty and such a neat find. I had planned to pass it forward by hanging in a public area where I walk daily to brighten someone else’s day, only to see on the website that I am to keep it. A crafter myself, I appreciate the work involved in creating this pretty heart. Thank you to whomever left it on the bush for me! Made my day!
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Community supports Caldwell County teacher who lost her home in fire

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County community is coming together to help a teacher who lost nearly everything in a fire on the first day of school. Kim Harding, a fifth grade teacher at Dudley Shoals Elementary in Granite Falls, was on the playground with her students this past Monday when she got a call from a neighbor saying her home was ablaze. She rushed home to find much of her home destroyed.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bank of America adds homeownership, small-business programs for women and minorities

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. announced on Tuesday the launch of two programs to assist in small-business growth and homeownership for women and minorities. The Small Business Down Payment Grant Program pushes business growth and aids in establishing generational wealth opportunities for minority and women business owners, according to a BofA news release. The second program, the Community Affordable Loan Solution, aims to help individuals and families in Black and Hispanic/Latino communities become homeowners.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
DURHAM, NC

