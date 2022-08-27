Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In California
Here's where you can find it.
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Sacramento at Golden 1 Center in December
SACRAMENTO – Looking to take your mind off the extreme heat coming a little later this week? Maybe making some winter plans will help cool things off. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its 2022 winter tour dates on Monday. Sacramento will have its Christmas season date with the prog-rock group on Dec. 2 at the Golden 1 Center. Two shows are scheduled for that date, one at 3 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.Presale tickets will go live on Sept. 9. Tickets for the general public open on Sept. 16.
thesfnews.com
Avoiding Ticks For Cats In Sacramento
UNITED STATES—As a Sacramento cat owner, it’s up to you to make sure that your cat stays healthy and happy. One of the lesser-known issues that can arise in Sacramento is that of ticks. Grassy, brushy, and wooded areas can all host ticks, and in Sacramento, the mild climate makes it the perfect place for ticks to latch onto you or your cat. Here’s how you can keep your cat safe from ticks.
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
mommypoppins.com
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
JamBase
Widespread Panic Busts Out ‘Casa Del Grillo’ In Napa
Widespread Panic played their original “Casa De Grillo” for the first time since 2014 during their concert Saturday night. The bust-out was part of the second show of a three-night run at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, California. Frontman John Bell demonstrated his Spanish singing skills as “Casa Del...
Eater
Why This Sacramento Starbucks Closed as a ‘Problematic Location’
The staff at Sacramento’s Land Park Starbucks were told their shop was “going dark” on August 25 and just one day later, the store permanently closed and the staff offered roles at other Sacramento locations. The Sacramento Bee reports the 1429 Broadway location was deemed a “problematic location” by the company and quickly shuttered, just one of 20 locations anywhere, and the first in Northern California, to ever opt for such an extreme out.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope
Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Signorello Winery in Napa sustained extensive damage from the Atlas...
AOL Corp
House sells for $1.6 million in Davis, California
A 3,680-square-foot house built in 1859 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis was sold on July 31, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 2.9-acre lot.
110 degrees in Livermore, 105 in Big Sur; scorching Labor Day weekend ahead
SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire Bay Area over the Labor Day weekend, predicting temperatures soaring to as high as 112 degrees and warning local residents to include cooling activities in their holiday plans.Just how hot will it get? The weather service issued a menu of what Mother Nature has in store.Livermore/Concord/Discovery Bay: 105-110 degreesMorgan Hill/Gilroy: ~105 degreesParkfield/Pinnacles National Park: 108-112 degreesNapa/Santa Rosa: 99-102 degreesSan Jose: 95-100 degreesBig Sur (higher terrain): 90-105 degreesSanta Cruz: ~90 degrees "While confidence in dangerously hot temperatures is greatest across the interior, coastal areas are...
You can fly roundtrip from Oakland to Hawaii for less than $250
Escape from the Bay to paradise for a pretty low price.
msn.com
Vacaville man en route to college is missing
Vacaville resident Tyler Kincaid, who recently graduated from Solano Community College, has been missing since Wednesday and his loved ones are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Kincaid reportedly was headed to California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he was transferring to, in a silver-colored 2020 Subaru...
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Sacramento
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Sacramento, California on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Young mountain lion shot by police in Northern California dies in surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on their...
Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
One Green Planet
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead
This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Ranked Second Among Nation’s Public Campuses
Doing good and fostering social mobility helped put the University of California, Davis, in the No. 2 spot among public universities and 11th among all national universities in the Washington Monthly 2022 College Guide and Rankings released today (Aug. 28). UC Davis was also recognized as 16th among the Best...
