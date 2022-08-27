ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Robots are much better than doctors at spotting heart attacks in women, experts find

By Nick McDermott
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FP9oy_0hY8tRWZ00

ROBOTS are much better than doctors at spotting heart attacks in women, experts have found.

Medics are 50 per cent more likely to miss a potentially fatal cardiac problem in females than they are in males.

It is partly due to ­doctors expecting victims to be fat, middle-aged blokes.

But now scientists are using artificial intelligence to fix the problem.

By entering personal data alongside blood test results, a new Edinburgh University app can rule out a heart attack 99.5 per cent of the time.

It can identify 84 per cent of patients that need to stay in hospital, compared to 49 per cent with current tests, the European Society of Cardiology’s annual congress in Barcelona was told.

Consultant cardiologist Professor Chris Gale from Leeds Uni, whose 2018 study found women heart attack patients are 50 per cent more likely to be missed, said: “This has the potential to save lives.

“If women get an uncertain diagnosis we know the follow through care is slower and there are missed opportunities and excess deaths.”

Dr Allyah Abbas-Hanif, of Imperial College London, said: "The gender disparity in the assessment of a heart attack, has led to worrying misdiagnosis and delays for women, tragically leading to thousands of women unnecessarily dying.”

Heart attack patients can receive clot-dissolving drugs, or medics can use a balloon or surgery to restore blood flow.

Professor Nick Mills of the British Heart Foundation Centre for Cardiovascular Science at the Edinburgh University, said: “Each year in the UK there are half a million hospital visits from people experiencing chest pain, with more than 200,000 visits due to heart attacks.

“Our current approach is imperfect with one in five people re-attending at 30 days and one in 20 having a heart attack or dying from cardiovascular disease at one year.

“Our mission is to fast-track improvements in heart attack diagnosis, and we hope our CoDE-ACS app will be rolled out in emergency departments across the UK.”

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Robot#Drugs#Clot#British Heart Foundation#Edinburgh University#Congress#Imperial College London
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
LADbible

Old medicine that costs pennies can restore hair loss, doctors find

Doctors are throwing their weight behind a hair loss medicine that’s been around for decades and costs less than 50p a pop. Minoxidil — which is sold under the brand name Rogaine — has been sitting on pharmacy shelves since the 80s, but wasn’t particularly popular among patients because it had to be rubbed into the scalp to work.
WEIGHT LOSS
survivornet.com

Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer

A Welsh woman assumed her pain was a kidney infection; she was later diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, says the National Health Service. Depending on where cancer starts, bowel cancer is sometimes called colon or rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
707K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy