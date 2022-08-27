ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

ABC10

Birria Boys opens location at gas station in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Chris Cornelis hadn’t planned on being in the food business, but life took him there. When he was young, his mother became ill, so he and his siblings had to get jobs to make ends meet. He became a line cook and quickly learned about the food service industry.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon

Officials in San Ramon reported a multi-vehicle crash on Crow Canyon Place on the afternoon of Thursday, August 25, 2022. The San Ramon Police Department reported the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place between Crow Canyon Road and Fostoria Way. The area was shut down at approximately 3:10 p.m., but authorities reopened it at 3:50 p.m.
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold

A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

71-year-old Vallejo woman beaten, robbed of her purse

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Beaten and robbed of her purse, a 71-year-old woman attacked in Vallejo is recovering from her injuries. The victim is Filipina-American, adding to the growing number of elderly members of the AAPI community victimized by violent criminals. A day trip to San Francisco ended with a hospital stay in the East […]
VALLEJO, CA
City
Tracy, CA
CBS San Francisco

110 degrees in Livermore, 105 in Big Sur; scorching Labor Day weekend ahead

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire Bay Area over the  Labor Day weekend, predicting temperatures soaring to as high as 112 degrees and warning local residents to include cooling activities in their holiday plans.Just how hot will it get? The weather service issued a menu of what Mother Nature has in store.Livermore/Concord/Discovery Bay: 105-110 degreesMorgan Hill/Gilroy: ~105 degreesParkfield/Pinnacles National Park: 108-112 degreesNapa/Santa Rosa: 99-102 degreesSan Jose: 95-100 degreesBig Sur (higher terrain): 90-105 degreesSanta Cruz: ~90 degrees   "While confidence in dangerously hot temperatures is greatest across the interior, coastal areas are...
LIVERMORE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fast Food Restaurant Going Up In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — A new building is being constructed on Highway 108 in Jamestown that will soon house a fast-food chain restaurant. According to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, a Taco Bell, with a drive-thru, is being built on a parcel situated between the Satellite Healthcare facility and Day-O Espresso, near the downtown district. We first reported on the planned project this past February.
JAMESTOWN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Serious Injury Bicycle Accident on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto

Officials in Modesto reported a serious injury bicycle crash on the morning of Monday, August 29, 2022. The cycling crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Yosemite Boulevard in the vicinity of Parry Avenue, according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Serious Injury Bicycle Crash in Modesto. In a...
MODESTO, CA

