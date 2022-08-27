Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Related
Caught on video: Thieves steal license plates to commit break-ins, rack up tolls on Bay Area roads
License plate thefts and 'cold-plating' are on the rise in the Bay Area, and oftentimes the stolen plates are used in shocking crimes, including one resulting in a hefty $2,000 toll fine for its victim.
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
Birria Boys opens location at gas station in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Chris Cornelis hadn’t planned on being in the food business, but life took him there. When he was young, his mother became ill, so he and his siblings had to get jobs to make ends meet. He became a line cook and quickly learned about the food service industry.
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Vacaville (Vacaville, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a multi-vehicle crash happened after a truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed on Monday. The officials reported that the truck driver crashed into [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon
Officials in San Ramon reported a multi-vehicle crash on Crow Canyon Place on the afternoon of Thursday, August 25, 2022. The San Ramon Police Department reported the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place between Crow Canyon Road and Fostoria Way. The area was shut down at approximately 3:10 p.m., but authorities reopened it at 3:50 p.m.
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
calmatters.network
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold
A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
71-year-old Vallejo woman beaten, robbed of her purse
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Beaten and robbed of her purse, a 71-year-old woman attacked in Vallejo is recovering from her injuries. The victim is Filipina-American, adding to the growing number of elderly members of the AAPI community victimized by violent criminals. A day trip to San Francisco ended with a hospital stay in the East […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
110 degrees in Livermore, 105 in Big Sur; scorching Labor Day weekend ahead
SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire Bay Area over the Labor Day weekend, predicting temperatures soaring to as high as 112 degrees and warning local residents to include cooling activities in their holiday plans.Just how hot will it get? The weather service issued a menu of what Mother Nature has in store.Livermore/Concord/Discovery Bay: 105-110 degreesMorgan Hill/Gilroy: ~105 degreesParkfield/Pinnacles National Park: 108-112 degreesNapa/Santa Rosa: 99-102 degreesSan Jose: 95-100 degreesBig Sur (higher terrain): 90-105 degreesSanta Cruz: ~90 degrees "While confidence in dangerously hot temperatures is greatest across the interior, coastal areas are...
mymotherlode.com
Fast Food Restaurant Going Up In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A new building is being constructed on Highway 108 in Jamestown that will soon house a fast-food chain restaurant. According to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, a Taco Bell, with a drive-thru, is being built on a parcel situated between the Satellite Healthcare facility and Day-O Espresso, near the downtown district. We first reported on the planned project this past February.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Serious Injury Bicycle Accident on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto
Officials in Modesto reported a serious injury bicycle crash on the morning of Monday, August 29, 2022. The cycling crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Yosemite Boulevard in the vicinity of Parry Avenue, according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Serious Injury Bicycle Crash in Modesto. In a...
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
Young mountain lion shot by police in Northern California dies in surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on their...
Woman dead after residents served dishwashing liquid at California senior living facility
Three residents of an assisted living facility were mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice and one has since passed away, KRON4 has learned.
Stockton Denny's Pacific Avenue location closed for over a year plans to re-open before Christmas
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's hard not to miss the closed Denny's restaurant along Stockton's iconic Pacific Avenue as it sits surrounded by a chain-link fence. "It's bit of an eyesore. It has been," said resident Brian Tomei, who was sitting in his car nearby. The boarded-up Denny's sits across...
msn.com
3 shot at California Sikh temple
Shots rang out during a Saturday evening event at the temple in Stockton, police said. All three people were hospitalized.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman calls teen 'terrorist,' tears off her hijab in Mountain View: DA
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney has charged a woman with a hate crime and battery after prosecutors said she called an 18-year-old a "terrorist" and tore off her hijab. The charges stem from when Mountain View police arrested Atoosa Biglari, 43, who is homeless on...
Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
Comments / 0