SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire Bay Area over the Labor Day weekend, predicting temperatures soaring to as high as 112 degrees and warning local residents to include cooling activities in their holiday plans.Just how hot will it get? The weather service issued a menu of what Mother Nature has in store.Livermore/Concord/Discovery Bay: 105-110 degreesMorgan Hill/Gilroy: ~105 degreesParkfield/Pinnacles National Park: 108-112 degreesNapa/Santa Rosa: 99-102 degreesSan Jose: 95-100 degreesBig Sur (higher terrain): 90-105 degreesSanta Cruz: ~90 degrees "While confidence in dangerously hot temperatures is greatest across the interior, coastal areas are...

