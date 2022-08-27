Read full article on original website
Fishers mom uses 'Count the Kicks' app, helps save her baby's life
FISHERS, Ind. — An app that helps moms monitor their baby's movements late in pregnancy is saving lives in Indiana. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered with "Count the Kicks" for a public health campaign this year. A family in Fishers is thankful they used it. There was joy...
WISH-TV
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
bcdemocrat.com
EDITOR NOTES: Farewell to the Brown County Democrat, thanks for the memories
“The only thing you can count on is change.” This valuable life lesson from my Papa Russell Kelso keeps running through my mind as my last day with The Democrat, Aug. 26, draws nearer. The decision to leave this newsroom, my second home for the past eight years was...
theseymourowl.com
Investigating the Haunted Hannah House
Indianapolis is well known for the Indy 500, its multitude of museums, historical landmarks, and bustling city life. However, a select few flock to Indy for something peculiar; its hauntings and paranormal activity. Indianapolis is home to some of the most haunted places in the Midwest, with the Hannah House being one of them. At the beginning of August, I decided to tour the Hannah House, and see for myself if the ghastly rumors were true.
WTHI
Linton business owner set to appear in court for child molestation charge
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton business owner will appear in court on Wednesday to face a child molestation charge. Mark Taylor, 62, also faces two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. A family friend came forward about an incident the 13-year-old said happened earlier this year. The child...
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home Agency
Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care, LLC - Founder & Owner| Image Credit: Provided by Karla Nowlin | Photo of Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care Owner. Angels of Hope Home Agency, LLC, located on the west side of Indianapolis, is owned and operated by Karla Nowlin, a service that provides in-home care to seniors, the disabled, and shut-ins.
Bloomington man arrested after investigation into IU student’s death
The investigation into the death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan led to the arrest of Eric Montgomery.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
WTHI
Local family holds benefit after relative is air-lifted to Indianapolis following serious crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family are coming together to support a local woman on her road to recovery -- following a serious car crash in Terre Haute. We first told you about this crash earlier this month. The driver and passenger were both airlifted after crashing into...
Indiana Daily Student
A piece of IU history facing demolition
The Poplars Building, which has served as a dorm and hotel among other spaces on Seventh Street is being demolished due to costly maintenance issues after almost 60 years. The demolition started in August 2022. The Poplars Building was originally built in 1964 to be a luxury dorm for female...
Suspect reveals details in shooting of Whiteland HS sophomore in court docs
18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El is facing a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Whiteland High School student Temario "Mario" Stokes Jr.
WTHI
Terre Haute restaurant is officially closing its doors
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A seafood restaurant is officially closing its doors for good. Million's Crab announced on Facebook this weekend that Sunday, August 28 will be the last day for business in the Wabash Valley. They say it's been an honor to serve the community for the past...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 22 - August 26
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 22, 2022 thru August 26, 2022. Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave. (6 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed spoiled and rotten food, (peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, pasta, broccoli) in reach in refrigerator. Observed raw pork and ground beef stored above, fish, cooked meatballs and deli ham. Observed several food items in cooler without date of consumption. Found multiple food items being warmed in steam table, not heated to proper temperature within time limits. Observed accumulated debris on table top can opener and soda gun nozzle in bar area. Observed several food items held at 48-60 F should be 41 F or less.
Indiana Daily Student
'We’re demanding IU follows through on their promises': Demonstrators gather at joint rally
Dozens of demonstrators with signs reading “Carbon neutrality by 2040” and “Demand divestment now” surrounded the Showalter Fountain on Aug. 26. The event was a joint rally between the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electric Workers, Students for a New Green World and Sunrise Bloomington. “We organized...
Bloomington’s College Mall evacuated after bomb threat
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the […]
Roncalli welcomes new facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August as the "newest vice president of happiness", according to a press release sent out by the school.
Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked for a second and I just shot him,” […]
WTHI
2022 Fontanet Bean Dinner - bushels of beans and bingo
FONTANET, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks enjoyed bushels of beans for dinner in one local town Saturday evening!. The 127th Fontanet Bean Dinner was back for another year of food and fun! The event dates back to the Civil War era. Folks enjoyed a day full of beans and bingo!. Organizers...
Indy man found guilty of raping sleeping woman
INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indy man has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in December of 2019. After a two-day jury trial, Muhammed Cross was found guilty of two counts of rape, each Level 3 felonies. Cross will be sentenced on Sept. 15. A Level 3 felony in Indiana carries a prison sentence […]
indyschild.com
The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World
If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
