Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!
Here are a list of three events to check out in Myrtle Beach in September!visitmyrtlebeach.com/thingstodo. We are just a few days away from September and there will certainly not be a shortage of things to do around the city! Rather you want to go to a music festival, run a 5k, try out some great seafood, or even buy some unique arts and crafts items - this list may have an event that you definitely do not want to miss! Here are three of them!
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach and 12 Grand Strand restaurants will be featured on a new cooking competition show. Visit Myrtle Beach partnered with The Workshop Content Studios to develop “Chef Swap at The Beach.”. Chef Amanda Freitag will take chefs out of...
Crime in Myrtle Beach
Have you ever been robbed? Myrtle Beach has one of the highest crime rates in the state of South Carolina. One in every ten people in myrtle beach is involved in crime. “Data showed the overall number of violent crimes in Myrtle Beach was down summer 2021 compared to 2020 but up slightly compared to 2019.
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
2 resignations and 1 removal: turnover on the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One-third of the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission was replaced last week after two resignations and one outright removal from the commission within the past two months. The body of nine volunteers serves a vital role in city government. The commission offers recommendations to city council on proposed ordinances, rezonings and […]
1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - One person was hurt after an assault at a hotel parking lot in Myrtle Beach early Sunday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. after reports of the incident.
SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
North Myrtle Beach Humane Society overwhelmed with owner surrenders
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society said this summer is highly unusual with the amount of owner surrenders it is seeing. Tina Hunter, executive director of the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, said summer is typically a busy time for shelters, but this summer is like nothing she has […]
Report: Victim found in roadway in Conway area shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Horry County Police Department said officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to Old Highway 90 and Edge Road for a report about a shooting. An incident report shows that when...
Lifeguard company wants $20M awarded to drowning victim’s family reduced to $300K
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lifeguard company hired by the city of Myrtle Beach is asking for a new trial and a reduced judgment after a drowning victim’s family was awarded more than $20 million in a case accusing the company of focusing more on renting beach equipment than swimmers’ safety. In court documents, […]
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect wording in a police report that said Kamiyah Belvin appeared to be pregnant. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder after Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for murder after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Georgetown that killed one person. Georgetown police identified Stevion Marsh, 25, as a suspect in the shooting, which happened about 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street. That’s where officers […]
23 child exploitation charges for Horry County men in 2 cases
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men were arrested and charged with a combined 23 sexual exploitation of a minor charges in separate cases, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Travis S. Norbury, 28, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, […]
Georgetown County man gets 25 years for latest in long line of drug crimes
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge sentenced a Georgetown County man to 25 years in prison on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of repeated drug-trafficking crimes, authorities said. Jabyron Tywoine Richardson, 42, of Andrews, was convicted of trafficking in cocaine; trafficking in cocaine base or crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; […]
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a man on a segway was killed by a car crash near Ocean Isle Beach at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25. A Jeep SUV was driving south on N.C. 179 while a segway was...
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Warrants: Man accused of killing Dillon principal shot her at his home
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Dillon principal shot her in the chest at his home, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot and killed Sunday morning. Cook was the principal at Stewart Heights elementary School in Dillon County Four School District. Authorities […]
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America
Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
