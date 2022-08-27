ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Kennardo G. James

Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!

Here are a list of three events to check out in Myrtle Beach in September!visitmyrtlebeach.com/thingstodo. We are just a few days away from September and there will certainly not be a shortage of things to do around the city! Rather you want to go to a music festival, run a 5k, try out some great seafood, or even buy some unique arts and crafts items - this list may have an event that you definitely do not want to miss! Here are three of them!
sharkattackonline.com

Crime in Myrtle Beach

Have you ever been robbed? Myrtle Beach has one of the highest crime rates in the state of South Carolina. One in every ten people in myrtle beach is involved in crime. “Data showed the overall number of violent crimes in Myrtle Beach was down summer 2021 compared to 2020 but up slightly compared to 2019.
News19 WLTX

SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
WMBF

Report: Victim found in roadway in Conway area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Horry County Police Department said officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to Old Highway 90 and Edge Road for a report about a shooting. An incident report shows that when...
WBTW News13

23 child exploitation charges for Horry County men in 2 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men were arrested and charged with a combined 23 sexual exploitation of a minor charges in separate cases, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Travis S. Norbury, 28, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, […]
WBTW News13

Georgetown County man gets 25 years for latest in long line of drug crimes

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge sentenced a Georgetown County man to 25 years in prison on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of repeated drug-trafficking crimes, authorities said. Jabyron Tywoine Richardson, 42, of Andrews, was convicted of trafficking in cocaine; trafficking in cocaine base or crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; […]
WBTW News13

3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Kennardo G. James

This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America

Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
