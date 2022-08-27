ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Euan Blair firm gets licence to award degrees

Tony Blair was the prime minister who met his aim of enrolling more than half of all young people in university by this century. Now his son is pioneering a way of awarding degrees with no need for a university at all. Euan Blair’s company, Multiverse, has become the first...
