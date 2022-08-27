ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
CBS Austin

Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife

MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Harborview Medical Center No Longer Turning Away Less Critical Patients

Harborview Medical Center is once again taking and treating all types of patients, after a lack of bed space recently forced the hospital to temporarily divert care to nearby health care facilities. The hospital diverted care for about seven days, sending less sick patients to other area hospitals earlier this...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Missing at-risk Indigenous Person: Monica Jackson

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 25-year-old Monica Jackson, who was last seen in King County on August 26. She is in a mental health crisis and considered at-risk, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. No vehicle is associated with Jackson and she is reported to be on foot.
q13fox.com

Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
MILL CREEK, WA
q13fox.com

Kirkland man reported missing found dead

KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
KIRKLAND, WA

