Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
Eastside Baby Corner serving Puget Sound children of all ages
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Eastside Baby Corner has been quietly serving thousands of families in need for the last 30 years. Director Helen Banks Routon said it’s important to recognize that the nonprofit has outgrown its name. “Eastside Baby Corner is our name we’ve had for 32 years but...
Half of Seattle homes failed to sell for initial asking price in July
Nearly 50% of houses in Seattle were sold below their initial asking price, nearly double the amount from July 2021, across an overall cooling housing market nationwide, according to Redfin data. A high share of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, particularly in pandemic boomtowns like Seattle and...
Update: Parents located after child was found alone in Bellevue
Bellevue police were asking the public for help to find the parents of a boy found alone in Bellevue on Monday. The boy was found in the 14600 block of Northeast 29th Place just after 1 p.m. He does not speak and appears to be about three to four years...
Seattle mayor breaks silence on KTTH exclusive, calls homelessness authority ‘one tool of many’
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is potentially looking to reduce funds to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the independent agency that began in 2021 to centralize the county’s homelessness response. Mayor Harrell signaled in recent weeks his interest in moving funds away from the KCRHA, even as it asks...
Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
q13fox.com
Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife
MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
Residents on 'high alert' after 2 arrested for separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police said it received a report around 11:15 a.m. of a man who tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood. A witness...
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
Chronicle
Harborview Medical Center No Longer Turning Away Less Critical Patients
Harborview Medical Center is once again taking and treating all types of patients, after a lack of bed space recently forced the hospital to temporarily divert care to nearby health care facilities. The hospital diverted care for about seven days, sending less sick patients to other area hospitals earlier this...
KOMO News
'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
nbcrightnow.com
Missing at-risk Indigenous Person: Monica Jackson
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 25-year-old Monica Jackson, who was last seen in King County on August 26. She is in a mental health crisis and considered at-risk, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. No vehicle is associated with Jackson and she is reported to be on foot.
KUOW
Suicide and staffing issues at King County Jail, ‘a radioactive subject’
According to experts, the suicide rate among inmates at the King County Jail has been extreme in recent years. Sydney Brownstone has been investigating the story for the Seattle Times. She told KUOW’s Kim Malcolm about her reporting. Please note: This story involves a discussion of suicide. This interview...
q13fox.com
Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
q13fox.com
Kirkland man reported missing found dead
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
q13fox.com
Police warn parents of 'Rainbow Fentanyl' making its way to the Pacific Northwest
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Police are warning parents about a new rainbow-colored form of fentanyl that has made its way to the Pacific Northwest, and can easily be mistaken for candy. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), ‘rainbow fentanyl’ has been seized at both the U.S. southern border...
