Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
Specialty pizza maker celebrates new home
A couple who have virtually dedicated their lives to pizza have moved to a new, larger location to sell their culinary concoctions.
chronicle-express.com
From Honey Crisp to Red Delicious, where to pick your favorite apples in Southern Tier
With fall just around the corner, apple orchards have begun to prepare for the u-pick season across upstate New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. While the dry, hot summer hasn't been kind to lawns and some of our flower beds, area farmers said the apple crops many have benefited from the weather.
NewsChannel 36
End of Summer Jamboree returns to Brand Park
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Dozens came out to Brand Park Sunday afternoon for the park's End of Season Jamboree. From noon until 5 p.m., a celebration for the end of the summer concert series in Elmira. There was face painting, food, live music, and plenty of other activities for families to enjoy. The 2022 celebration honored 20 years of work from the Brand Park Beautification Committee. In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 prevented the all-volunteer committee from hosting summer events at the park.
NewsChannel 36
Senior Helpers Opens its Doors in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Senior Helpers, a local in-home senior care company, officially opened their doors Tuesday in Elmira. The new company will serve senior citizens and their families in Elmira, Ithaca, Corning, Horseheads, and the surrounding areas. Senior Helpers' professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy home life despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
Binghamton crematory closes down
A crematory on Binghamton's Northside has closed down.
wnynewsnow.com
NY State Museum keeps firefighting history alive
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back...
Body confirmed to be missing Penfield man
32-year-old Nicholas Biermann went missing Monday morning in Penfield.
WETM
Pet of the Week: Levi and Lydia, Pawz and Purrz
(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a pair of lovable pups from Pawz and Purrz in Painted Post. Levi and Lydia are approximately 5 years old and are a bonded pair. Levi is said to be a great snuggler who is content lounging around, while Lydia is more independent and feisty.
Heavy rain at NY State Fair closes midway until Wednesday morning
Update 7:58 p.m.: The midway is closed for the night and will reopen Wednesday morning, fair officials said. Syracuse, N.Y. — Heavy rain at the New York State Fair today has closed the midway, canceled a pair of parades and delayed a concert at Chevy Court. The midway will...
Storms Pull Power for Hundreds of Southern Tier NYSEG Customers
It’s been a busy night for New York State Electric and Gas crews dealing with power outages scattered around the region. A majority of the problems as of 2 a.m. August 31 were in the City of Binghamton where power was reported to be out to over 600 customers on downtown streets including at Hawley and State, Chenango, Court and Susquehanna. Most customers were due to be restored before the morning commute and Binghamton Police reported no major issues other than a few intersections requiring supplemental traffic control as traffic lights were out.
“Let it burn”: Geneva councilman clarifies comments made to fire chief
GENEVA, NY (WROC) Last Wednesday at a Geneva City Council budget meeting, the Geneva Fire Department was asking the body for more funding, in particular for gear. One councilman then replied in the event of a fire just, ‘let it burn then,’– that comment caused the community to demand clarification. “Well, let it burn then, […]
John Mayer Dons Binghamton Business-Branded Shirt On-Stage
You've got to love when something local shows up on a national stage, that promotes places in our Southern Tier region. For example, many years ago, Garth Brooks wore a 98.1 The Hawk t-shirt on stage at one of his concerts. Recently, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham shared a picture on...
ithaca.com
Souvlaki House: Beautifully Cooked Homemade Food
One of the many things I like about Ithaca is its diversity. Souvlaki House on Eddy Street in the heart of Collegetown is a microcosm of that variety. Whenever I’m there 80% of the clientele seem to be students, who lend a wonderfully positive energy. There are invariably large groups of exuberant students squeezing themselves around tables at all times of the day, as it’s open continuously from lunch through dinner. The restaurant, specializing in Italian and Greek fare, has a capacity for about five dozen diners and is often packed.
uncoveringnewyork.com
The 21 Best Things to Do in Ithaca, NY (and the Rest of Tompkins County)
I’ve traveled all over New York, and there might be nowhere that I enjoy visiting more than Ithaca in the Finger Lakes region. That’s because not only is this area incredibly beautiful thanks to Cayuga Lake and the many fantastic waterfalls in the area, but there are also some excellent museums, great adult beverages, and much more to see and do here.
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 5 Rennie Dr., Town of Owego, from Gail Dailey to Cory Quealy for $240,000. On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 2704 Hullsville Rd., Town of Owego, from Adam and Arlene Ace to Megan Weed for $65,000. On Aug. 17, 2022, property located...
New pizza restaurant to celebrate grand opening in Endwell
A brand new pizza restaurant is coming to Endwell at 3003 Watson Boulevard. "Taylors' Pizza House" is set to celebrate it's grand opening on Wednesday, August 31st.
Labor Day Picnic returns to Greene for year 103
The Village of Greene will host it's annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 5th. It is the 103rd year of the community event.
Monday was the hottest day during the NY State Fair in at least 50 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today’s brutal heat not only set a record for Aug. 29, but was also Syracuse’s hottest day during the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. The high in Syracuse was 94 degrees, at 2:35 p.m. the National Weather Service said. That beat the previous Aug. 29 record of 93, set in 1953,
