Watkins Glen, NY

NewsChannel 36

End of Summer Jamboree returns to Brand Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Dozens came out to Brand Park Sunday afternoon for the park's End of Season Jamboree. From noon until 5 p.m., a celebration for the end of the summer concert series in Elmira. There was face painting, food, live music, and plenty of other activities for families to enjoy. The 2022 celebration honored 20 years of work from the Brand Park Beautification Committee. In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 prevented the all-volunteer committee from hosting summer events at the park.
ELMIRA, NY
Watkins Glen, NY
Lifestyle
City
Watkins Glen, NY
NewsChannel 36

Senior Helpers Opens its Doors in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Senior Helpers, a local in-home senior care company, officially opened their doors Tuesday in Elmira. The new company will serve senior citizens and their families in Elmira, Ithaca, Corning, Horseheads, and the surrounding areas. Senior Helpers' professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy home life despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
ELMIRA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

NY State Museum keeps firefighting history alive

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Pet of the Week: Levi and Lydia, Pawz and Purrz

(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a pair of lovable pups from Pawz and Purrz in Painted Post. Levi and Lydia are approximately 5 years old and are a bonded pair. Levi is said to be a great snuggler who is content lounging around, while Lydia is more independent and feisty.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Storms Pull Power for Hundreds of Southern Tier NYSEG Customers

It’s been a busy night for New York State Electric and Gas crews dealing with power outages scattered around the region. A majority of the problems as of 2 a.m. August 31 were in the City of Binghamton where power was reported to be out to over 600 customers on downtown streets including at Hawley and State, Chenango, Court and Susquehanna. Most customers were due to be restored before the morning commute and Binghamton Police reported no major issues other than a few intersections requiring supplemental traffic control as traffic lights were out.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
ithaca.com

Souvlaki House: Beautifully Cooked Homemade Food

One of the many things I like about Ithaca is its diversity. Souvlaki House on Eddy Street in the heart of Collegetown is a microcosm of that variety. Whenever I’m there 80% of the clientele seem to be students, who lend a wonderfully positive energy. There are invariably large groups of exuberant students squeezing themselves around tables at all times of the day, as it’s open continuously from lunch through dinner. The restaurant, specializing in Italian and Greek fare, has a capacity for about five dozen diners and is often packed.
ITHACA, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

The 21 Best Things to Do in Ithaca, NY (and the Rest of Tompkins County)

I’ve traveled all over New York, and there might be nowhere that I enjoy visiting more than Ithaca in the Finger Lakes region. That’s because not only is this area incredibly beautiful thanks to Cayuga Lake and the many fantastic waterfalls in the area, but there are also some excellent museums, great adult beverages, and much more to see and do here.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 5 Rennie Dr., Town of Owego, from Gail Dailey to Cory Quealy for $240,000. On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 2704 Hullsville Rd., Town of Owego, from Adam and Arlene Ace to Megan Weed for $65,000. On Aug. 17, 2022, property located...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

