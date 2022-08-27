Read full article on original website
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle Tribune
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
3 things Downtown Raleigh is still missing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is making a recovery after the pandemic forced restaurants to move to curbside pickup, office workers went remote and retail shops saw a slow down in foot traffic. While local business owners felt the pain in 2020 and 2021, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s...
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh condominium sells for $1.1 million
A condominium built in 2008 located in the 300 block of Fayetteville Street in Raleigh has new owners. The 1,920-square-foot property was sold on August 14, 2022. The $1,115,000 purchase price works out to $581 per square foot. Additional units have recently changed hands nearby:. A 1,493-square-foot unit on the...
cbs17
This Triangle town is ranked #1 safest city in the country
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report. GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America. The report ranked the cities based on its rate of...
cbs17
NC political battle begins with new campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
cbs17
The latest housing trend still in the work for Raleigh’s North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Micro apartments are becoming a growing trend across the country and developers in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood are looking at them, too. Kane Realty is asking the city to rezone 11 acres of land to allow 12, 30 and 40-story mixed-use buildings, and one of the plans could include microunits.
Downtown Raleigh's population could double in next decade, with nearly $2 billion in new development projects
Raleigh, N.C. — Developers are planning billions of dollars worth of new projects in downtown Raleigh. On Wednesday, more than 600 city leaders, developers, business owners and realtors gathered at the Raleigh Convention Center to hear the annual report on the State of Downtown. The report showed some key...
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Cary, N.C. — Pride and Black Lives Matter flag decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it's not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation's safety. Greenwood Forest...
Non-profit holds memorial drive for K9 of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit held a memorial ride drive for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Sunday, according to our affiliates WNCN. An organization called Operation Fly Our Flag said the proceeds from the drive are going to benefit Deputy Byrd's K9 Sasha. Stickers were...
Can you ride e-bikes and scooters in bike lanes in Raleigh? Here’s the law.
E-bikes and scooters have risen in popularity during the pandemic. Are you following local laws when you’re riding yours?
cbs17
Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
cbs17
WATCH: US airman reunites with military K9 at RDU for first time in 2 years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an emotional reunion Monday morning at the Raleigh Durham International Airport. A United States airman reunited with his military dog after two years apart and is finally bringing her home. Baggage claim was full of tears and tail wags as Lt. Johnny Baker...
WRAL
Wakefield High locked down for 20 minutes on first day of school
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
Internet, cell phone service down at 3 Wake County schools
Raleigh, N.C. — Internet and phone service was down Tuesday at three schools in Wake County on the first week of classes. The outage was reported around 9 a.m. by district officials and was affecting Leesville Road elementary, middle and high schools. It's unclear at this time what caused...
WRAL 5 On Your Side viewer pays off Fayetteville woman's medical bill
Fayetteville, N.C. — This is a story that will remind you that there are good people in the world. A few weeks ago, WRAL 5 On Your Side explained how we helped get a woman’s medical bill back in good standing. A viewer saw the story and decided he wanted to do even more.
raleighmag.com
5 Best Restaurants in the Burbs
You didn’t think we forgot about our burbs foodie faves, did you? While we Raleighites are blessed with scads of spectacular sup spots in the City of Oaks (see our inaugural Top 25 Restaurants), sometimes a night out out of the city is well worth the gas. Here, Raleigh Magazine’s top five restaurants in the burbs.
cbs17
Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
Raleigh News & Observer
NC billionaire awaiting new corruption trial now faces fraud accusations from SEC
Freed from prison less than two months ago, Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg now faces significant legal challenges on two fronts. The latest: A lawsuit filed Tuesday by government securities regulators accusing Lindberg and an associate of gaming N.C. clients out of tens of millions of dollars. The filing by the...
Stolen trailer returned to Lazy Daze artist, who will return to festival in 2023
Cary, N.C. — A trailer full of pottery and art supplies has been returned to an artist who traveled hours to sell his wares at Cary's Lazy Daze Arts Festival last weekend. Robin Rodgers, a pottery artist from Atlanta, Ga., visiting Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival said his trailer full of pottery, a tent, tables and other items was stolen from his hotel Friday, the day before the festival. The Cary Police Department on Tuesday told WRAL News the trailer was returned to Rodgers a few days later with most of the items inside.
