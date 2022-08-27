ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

3 things Downtown Raleigh is still missing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is making a recovery after the pandemic forced restaurants to move to curbside pickup, office workers went remote and retail shops saw a slow down in foot traffic. While local business owners felt the pain in 2020 and 2021, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh condominium sells for $1.1 million

A condominium built in 2008 located in the 300 block of Fayetteville Street in Raleigh has new owners. The 1,920-square-foot property was sold on August 14, 2022. The $1,115,000 purchase price works out to $581 per square foot. Additional units have recently changed hands nearby:. A 1,493-square-foot unit on the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

This Triangle town is ranked #1 safest city in the country

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report. GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America. The report ranked the cities based on its rate of...
cbs17

NC political battle begins with new campaign ads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

The latest housing trend still in the work for Raleigh's North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Micro apartments are becoming a growing trend across the country and developers in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood are looking at them, too. Kane Realty is asking the city to rezone 11 acres of land to allow 12, 30 and 40-story mixed-use buildings, and one of the plans could include microunits.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wakefield High locked down for 20 minutes on first day of school

Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

5 Best Restaurants in the Burbs

You didn’t think we forgot about our burbs foodie faves, did you? While we Raleighites are blessed with scads of spectacular sup spots in the City of Oaks (see our inaugural Top 25 Restaurants), sometimes a night out out of the city is well worth the gas. Here, Raleigh Magazine’s top five restaurants in the burbs.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public's help

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

NC billionaire awaiting new corruption trial now faces fraud accusations from SEC

Freed from prison less than two months ago, Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg now faces significant legal challenges on two fronts. The latest: A lawsuit filed Tuesday by government securities regulators accusing Lindberg and an associate of gaming N.C. clients out of tens of millions of dollars. The filing by the...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Stolen trailer returned to Lazy Daze artist, who will return to festival in 2023

Cary, N.C. — A trailer full of pottery and art supplies has been returned to an artist who traveled hours to sell his wares at Cary's Lazy Daze Arts Festival last weekend. Robin Rodgers, a pottery artist from Atlanta, Ga., visiting Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival said his trailer full of pottery, a tent, tables and other items was stolen from his hotel Friday, the day before the festival. The Cary Police Department on Tuesday told WRAL News the trailer was returned to Rodgers a few days later with most of the items inside.
CARY, NC

