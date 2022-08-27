A home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon just outside of Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety says the call came in at around 12:30 to come to the 6300 block of South Second Street in Wells. When crews got there, the house was fully-engulfed in flames. They were able to put out the fire, but the home suffered major damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO