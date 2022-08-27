Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
1 dead after motorcycle hits Iron Mountain city mower
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A 34-year-old Iron Mountain man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a City of Iron Mountain Public Works mower. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post responded to the crash at approximately 3:43 PM on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the intersection of Lake Antoine Road and E. Grand Boulevard in Iron Mountain.
UPMATTERS
Our Community Tour Kingsford: The town that Ford built
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – In 1923, the Village of Kingsford was formed, named after Edward G. Kingsford, the first plant manager of Ford in the area and guiding a community to form and become its own. “Streets and gutters and water and sewer,” said Roger Scott, Kingsford historian. “They...
wnmufm.org
Wells home goes up in flames
WELLS TOWNSHIP, MI— A house in Wells Township suffered major damage in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Escanaba Public Safety officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a residence on South 2nd Street and found it completely engulfed. Officers quickly deployed attack lines and extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting city lawnmower in Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI – A Michigan man died after he crashed his motorcycle into a lawnmower in the Upper Peninsula. The Michigan State Police and Iron Mountain Police Department are investigating the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Lake Antione Road and E. Grand Boulevard in Iron Mountain at 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Marquette Board of Light and Power holds special budget meeting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Your electric bill could look a little different next year. The Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) met Tuesday for a special meeting to discuss the 2023 budget. Rising fuel costs and upcoming routine maintenance are the largest changes to this year’s budget, which could affect how much your bill is each month.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Police In Delta, Marquette Counties Looking For Missing Man
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person. 56 year old Dennis James Kivioja was last seen in the City of Escanaba around 9:30pm on Tuesday 8/23/22. He had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in Wells Township, Marquette County but has not made it back there. He spends time in the Wells area of Delta County but has not been heard from by friends and relatives there.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Home Heavily Damaged By Fire Near Escanaba; No Injuries
A home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon just outside of Escanaba. Escanaba Public Safety says the call came in at around 12:30 to come to the 6300 block of South Second Street in Wells. When crews got there, the house was fully-engulfed in flames. They were able to put out the fire, but the home suffered major damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
wnmufm.org
Motorcyclist killed when he hits mower in Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI— A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Iron Mountain Tuesday. Michigan State Police were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. to the intersection of Lake Antoine Road and East Grand Boulevard in the city. Investigation determined a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Iron Mountain man was eastbound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
Wells Twp. house suffers major damage in house fire
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety was called out to a house fire on 6369 South 2nd Street in Wells Township. When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Officers deployed attack lines and were able to extinguish the fire. No one was...
WLUC
Iron Mountain Civil War veteran’s story published
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County author brought a Civil War veteran’s story to life, including his connection to Iron Mountain. Keith Huotari is not only heard over the airways of Results Broadcasting, he is also a published author. His book, “Perfect Union -- Iron Mountain and its last surviving Civil War soldier,” is a biography of Samuel Bassett.
Comments / 0