Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Related
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
How orange became the University of Tennessee’s official color
UT fans frequently sport a bright color of orange, whether it be to a game or the grocery store, but why did the university choose that shade?
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man arrested for carjacking using AR-15, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested for an armed carjacking that took place in 2020 Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. According to the report, the victim, an unidentified woman, was leaving The Bricks on Magnolia Avenue around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020 when Demetrius Ross, 43, threatened to take her car and drive it to Atlanta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
tripsavvy.com
The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design
We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
Event venue at former Knoxville drive-in site to host first concerts
The River Breeze Event Center, an new outdoor event center in East Knoxville, built at the former site of a drive-in movie theater will hold a soft-opening concert series this fall ahead of its grand opening next year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
$1,000-a-day winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky player won Tennessee Lottery’s Cash 4 Life top prize on Tuesday, and officials are still waiting for them to claim their $1,000 every day for the rest of their life. According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, a winning ticket for Cash 4 Life was sold […]
TBI: Skeletal remains of girl found in East TN in 1985 identified
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that DNA analyses connected the skeletal remains of a girl that were found nearly four decades ago in Campbell County to a teenager reported missing out of Indiana in 1978. The April 3, 1985, discovery of skeletal remains followed about seven years after […]
wvlt.tv
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
Teen found dead in Caryville identified
The Caryville Police Department in investigating the death of a teen who was found on August 30.
newstalk987.com
Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge
What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
Man taken into custody following disturbance at West Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Charges are pending after a Knoxville man fired gunshots Tuesday morning in his apartment in a disturbance that authorities say started as a landlord-tenant "dispute," according to the Knoxville Police Department. The incident happened on Brentway Circle in West Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman...
wvlt.tv
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was five months pregnant.
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg, HCSO officials said. According to neighbors, the man was heard knocking and tapping on windows...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
wvlt.tv
Threat found in Campbell Co. school bathroom
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A threatening message was found in a Campbell County school Monday evening, according to school officials. The message reportedly threatened a school shooting, according to WVLT News partner, The LaFollette Press. Campbell County High School posted to Facebook stating they were aware of a threat...
Comments / 0