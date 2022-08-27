ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed by falling tree in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO) — A Toledo woman was killed Monday evening when a tree fell on her due to the severe storms that rolled through the area, according to NBC station WNWO. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD) crews responded to a home in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive in South Toledo around 6:25 […]
TOLEDO, OH
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Government
MLive

2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Brecksville, OH USA

An unplanned morning of chasing the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train with my 3.5 year old son, while walking back from the train station, we found our quilted heart on the blue heron statue. A wonderful surprise for my son! Thank you! ❤️
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio student killed in car crash

Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
AVON, OH
WTOL 11

14-year-old girl electrocuted after touching downed power lines during Monday storms

MONROE, Mich. — A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted and died Monday night in Monroe County after coming into contact with downed power lines following severe weather. At 7:41 p.m., Monroe Public Safety Department crews responded to the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe, Mich. There, they located the girl still in contact with the energized electrical lines, which fell due to high winds from a thunderstorm.
MONROE, MI
WTOL 11

Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man shot while working on car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and the Lorain County Coroner are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man. Elyria police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Church St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they...
ELYRIA, OH

