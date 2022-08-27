Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Highland middle-schooler shared ‘graphic’ photo
A Highland Middle School student was taken into custody after allegedly sharing a photo of a possible homicide with other students, then threatening those who reported it to adults.
Woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Woman killed by falling tree in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO) — A Toledo woman was killed Monday evening when a tree fell on her due to the severe storms that rolled through the area, according to NBC station WNWO. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD) crews responded to a home in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive in South Toledo around 6:25 […]
Video: Man rode on top of car while SUV drove through town
A man is accused of outrageous joyriding, standing on top of an SUV being driven through Sandusky.
Sheetz Opens Store in Mayfield Heights, Another Coming Soon to Old Brooklyn
24/7/365 convenience store chain expanding rapidly across Ohio
2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Brecksville, OH USA
An unplanned morning of chasing the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train with my 3.5 year old son, while walking back from the train station, we found our quilted heart on the blue heron statue. A wonderful surprise for my son! Thank you! ❤️
Crews battle flames in Strongsville house fire
Crews battled flames in a Strongsville home on Monday evening where the family was able to get out safely but a family dog is missing.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Ohio student killed in car crash
Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
14-year-old girl electrocuted after touching downed power lines during Monday storms
MONROE, Mich. — A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted and died Monday night in Monroe County after coming into contact with downed power lines following severe weather. At 7:41 p.m., Monroe Public Safety Department crews responded to the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe, Mich. There, they located the girl still in contact with the energized electrical lines, which fell due to high winds from a thunderstorm.
Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Oregon authorities investigate death linked to hammock, similar to case in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities in Oregon are investigating the death of a student who died in a hammock accident Monday in an incident that appears similar to the deaths of two Cleveland Heights girls in 2020. The Oregonian reported that a 19-year-old student died and a pair of 18-year-old...
Police: Man finds Ohio teen after years of cyberstalking
Brunswick police arrested Timothy Nielsen, 43, after they said he traveled from Gresham, Oregon to Brunswick to find a 13-year-old girl he saw five years ago on YouTube.
13abc.com
Toledo man shot while working on car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
Toledo junk service holding monthly garage sales to benefit worthy local organizations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Junk King Toledo is working to help reduce waste while helping out community organizations at the same time. Junk King is a national company. In June, Toledoans Brad and Jessica Menard opened a local franchise which they operate out of their west Toledo location. "We were...
cleveland19.com
28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and the Lorain County Coroner are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man. Elyria police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Church St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they...
Northeast Ohio Circle K locations offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday, September 1
CLEVELAND — Looking for a reprieve at the gas pump before your Labor Day road trip this weekend? You're in luck!. Circle K locations throughout the Cleveland area will offer 40 cents off of their Circle K-branded fuel on Thursday, September 1 between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating locations.
