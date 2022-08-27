Read full article on original website
WCAX
Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
newyorkupstate.com
A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America
There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
colchestersun.com
The Guilty Plate returns to Colchester, chicken and rooster decor included
The Guilty Plate Diner in Colchester might be under new ownership, but it’s still full of chicken and rooster decor. “We didn’t want to change much because we wanted to keep the feeling of the Sunday crowd alive, and we don’t intend to,” Darrell Langworthy told the Sun.
WCAX
Northern NY communities clean up from powerful storm
WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - The towns of Westport and Moriah in New York’s North Country remain under a state of emergency after a storm Tuesday ripped through the area leaving most residents without power. Inside Westport’s Town Hall, Town Supervisor Ike Tyler was barraged with phone calls Wednesday about...
Sources: 2 dead in Bloomingdale house fire
A fire this morning at a home in Bloomingdale resulted in two fatalities, News 12 has been told.
Ma’am, do you have anything to declare? $230,000 seized at US-Canada border in Upstate NY
Champlain, N.Y. — U.S. border patrol officers in Upstate New York asked a 45-year-old woman routine questions Thursday when one question led to a surprising discovery. The woman crossing into Canada at Champlain in Clinton County told officers she had $15,000 in cash. What she neglected to say is...
Police: Schroon duo breaks into house to find cat
Two Schroon residents were arrested and charged with felony burglary on Sunday morning, after allegedly breaking into a house to find a lost cat.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers assist with hoist rescue in Keene, wildland fire caused by lightning strike near Lower Saranac Lake
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions, extinguished wildfires, participated in prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate hundreds of acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in thousands of tickets or arrests.
WNYT
Storm damage in Saratoga County
Early afternoon storms on Tuesday left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells NewsChannel 13 officials deemed the home unlivable.
WCAX
Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back. Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city. The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. They say you need to...
WNYT
Lake George thief caught on camera has change of heart
A woman caught on camera stealing a campaign sign in Lake George has apparently had a change of heart. NewsChannel 13 recently showed you video of a woman stealing a campaign sign and flag from a home in Lake George. The property owner, Pete Spinosa, who is retired military, told...
mynbc5.com
Strong storms across Northern New York prompt state of emergency
WESTPORT, N.Y. — Strong storms across Northern New York prompted calls for a state of emergency in Moriah and Westpoint, New York. Clean-up and power restoration efforts were ongoing Wednesday following Tuesday's storms. Town Supervisor Ike Tyler said the damage was quick, happening in a matter of five minutes.
NYSP: Pair arrested for shoplifting in Queensbury
New York State Police have arrested two people in connection to a shoplifting incident earlier this year. Brandon W. Flint, 28, of Hornell, was arrested on August 22 and Shyla S. Stafford, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on August 28.
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
Hudson Falls man arrested in relation to 2020 chase
New York State Police arrested Brandon Baldwin, 25, of Hudson Falls on Sunday. Troopers said he was involved in a police chase in 2020.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman facing a felony for alleged dog theft
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman has been arrested on a felony charge accused of stealing someone’s dogs. New York State Police arrested Heather M. Russell Aug. 29 in connection with the November 2021 theft. Authorities were first called to Lower Flat Rock Road in Westville Nov. 9 for reports...
WCAX
Construction crews hit gas pipe, 200 in Burlington without service
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - About 200 Vermont Gas customers are without service in Burlington’s South End. Crews working on the Champlain Parkway construction hit a pipe Tuesday morning, causing a gas leak. It’s now been repaired. Parts of Flynn Avenue, Lake Forest Drive, Southwind Drive and Oak Beach...
WCAX
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
Crown Point man nabbed for alleged domestic dispute
A Crown Point man has been cited to court after he allegedly grabbed someone in his house multiple times, and threw them against a wall.
