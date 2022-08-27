ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineville, NY

WCAX

Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
ESSEX, VT
newyorkupstate.com

A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America

There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

Northern NY communities clean up from powerful storm

WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - The towns of Westport and Moriah in New York’s North Country remain under a state of emergency after a storm Tuesday ripped through the area leaving most residents without power. Inside Westport’s Town Hall, Town Supervisor Ike Tyler was barraged with phone calls Wednesday about...
WESTPORT, NY
City
Mineville, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers assist with hoist rescue in Keene, wildland fire caused by lightning strike near Lower Saranac Lake

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions, extinguished wildfires, participated in prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate hundreds of acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in thousands of tickets or arrests.
KEENE, NY
WNYT

Storm damage in Saratoga County

Early afternoon storms on Tuesday left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells NewsChannel 13 officials deemed the home unlivable.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back. Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city. The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. They say you need to...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WNYT

Lake George thief caught on camera has change of heart

A woman caught on camera stealing a campaign sign in Lake George has apparently had a change of heart. NewsChannel 13 recently showed you video of a woman stealing a campaign sign and flag from a home in Lake George. The property owner, Pete Spinosa, who is retired military, told...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
mynbc5.com

Strong storms across Northern New York prompt state of emergency

WESTPORT, N.Y. — Strong storms across Northern New York prompted calls for a state of emergency in Moriah and Westpoint, New York. Clean-up and power restoration efforts were ongoing Wednesday following Tuesday's storms. Town Supervisor Ike Tyler said the damage was quick, happening in a matter of five minutes.
WESTPORT, NY
newportdispatch.com

Teen injured during crash in Fairfax

FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
FAIRFAX, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh woman facing a felony for alleged dog theft

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman has been arrested on a felony charge accused of stealing someone’s dogs. New York State Police arrested Heather M. Russell Aug. 29 in connection with the November 2021 theft. Authorities were first called to Lower Flat Rock Road in Westville Nov. 9 for reports...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Construction crews hit gas pipe, 200 in Burlington without service

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - About 200 Vermont Gas customers are without service in Burlington’s South End. Crews working on the Champlain Parkway construction hit a pipe Tuesday morning, causing a gas leak. It’s now been repaired. Parts of Flynn Avenue, Lake Forest Drive, Southwind Drive and Oak Beach...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
BURLINGTON, VT

