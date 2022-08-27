ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

WNYT

Guilderland church mourns pastor

GUILDERLAND – Christ the King Church in Guilderland is mourning its pastor. The church posted on its Facebook that Father Jim Fitzmaurice died Monday morning. They are remembering him as a man of great love and great humor. Father Jim taught at Bishop Maginn High School. He was 73...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Police help grant Ballston Spa teen’s Make-A-Wish

A Ballston Spa teen’s dream came true Tuesday, just a day ahead of his 15th birthday. Connor Hayhurst was born with a very rare heart defect. He has to have weekly transfusions for the rest of his life. He also had to undergo three open-heart surgeries to correct his...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

New place to stretch opens in Clifton Park

Do you want to increase your mobility and muscle function? Check out the new Stretch Zone in Clifton Park. Owner John Bladek recently cut the ribbon on the location at 54 Crossing Boulevard. Stretch Zone is a franchise. The company is based in South Florida. It uses practitioner-assisted stretching to...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
City
Guilderland, NY
WNYT

15 years later: No sign of Jaliek Rainwalker

It’s been almost 15 years since Jaliek Rainwalker disappeared – and the desire for justice in his case is as strong as it was in 2007. He was 12 years old when he was reported missing from Greenwich by his adoptive father. Police have tracked thousands of leads...
GREENWICH, NY
WETM 18 News

Clearing up whipped cream confusion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a message of clarity in New York for a nearly year-old law regarding nitrous oxide chargers and the products it affects, namely whipped cream canisters. Earlier this month signs started popping up in area grocery and convenience stores alerting customers they may be required to show they are 21 or […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Ladylily’s Place

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ladylily’s Place was an idea baked from scratch two years ago by Tracy Passaro. Using a sugar cookie base and frosting, she used her background in the arts to paint up works of art. When she knew she needed help to fulfill a big order, she called up Jennifer Lochner, a great […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Missing for 20 years, Area Family Still Hopeful for Answers

Audrey May Herron was last seen leaving her job in Catskill back in 2002. It was August 29, 2002, and a then 31-year-old mother of three Audrey May Herron disappeared without a trace as the 20th anniversary of her disappearance passes, police haven't stopped searching for her and the car she was driving when she disappeared.
CATSKILL, NY

