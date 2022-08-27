Read full article on original website
Guilderland church mourns pastor
GUILDERLAND – Christ the King Church in Guilderland is mourning its pastor. The church posted on its Facebook that Father Jim Fitzmaurice died Monday morning. They are remembering him as a man of great love and great humor. Father Jim taught at Bishop Maginn High School. He was 73...
Police help grant Ballston Spa teen’s Make-A-Wish
A Ballston Spa teen’s dream came true Tuesday, just a day ahead of his 15th birthday. Connor Hayhurst was born with a very rare heart defect. He has to have weekly transfusions for the rest of his life. He also had to undergo three open-heart surgeries to correct his...
Opening day at the Schaghticoke Fair
The 2022 Schaghticoke Fair officially opens for its 203rd year on Wednesday. The fair runs from August 31 to September 5.
New place to stretch opens in Clifton Park
Do you want to increase your mobility and muscle function? Check out the new Stretch Zone in Clifton Park. Owner John Bladek recently cut the ribbon on the location at 54 Crossing Boulevard. Stretch Zone is a franchise. The company is based in South Florida. It uses practitioner-assisted stretching to...
2004 Columbia HS shooter identified as Albany sword attack victim
According to Albany City Criminal Court documents, the victim of the sword attack on Sheridan Avenue in Albany on August 29 was Jon Romano. The 34-year-old was the gunman in the 2004 Columbia High School shooting.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it silly to leave the radio on for your pets when you leave?
"A couple of friends of mine recently told me that it doesn't make any difference whether you leave the radio on or not for your pet, and that it's silly and a waste of electricity." Do you leave the radio on for your pets?
Canoeist dies after capsizing on Johnstown lake
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a canoeist in the Town of Johnstown. Police said the 71-year-old man died shortly after his canoe capsized on Mountain Lake on Sunday evening.
Opening day at the Fonda Fair
The 2022 Fonda Fair officially opened on Wednesday. The fair runs from August 31 through September 5.
15 years later: No sign of Jaliek Rainwalker
It’s been almost 15 years since Jaliek Rainwalker disappeared – and the desire for justice in his case is as strong as it was in 2007. He was 12 years old when he was reported missing from Greenwich by his adoptive father. Police have tracked thousands of leads...
Clearing up whipped cream confusion
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a message of clarity in New York for a nearly year-old law regarding nitrous oxide chargers and the products it affects, namely whipped cream canisters. Earlier this month signs started popping up in area grocery and convenience stores alerting customers they may be required to show they are 21 or […]
Off the Beaten Path: Ladylily’s Place
WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ladylily’s Place was an idea baked from scratch two years ago by Tracy Passaro. Using a sugar cookie base and frosting, she used her background in the arts to paint up works of art. When she knew she needed help to fulfill a big order, she called up Jennifer Lochner, a great […]
Man arrested after theft, robbery and Albany chase
On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested a man for counts including possession of stolen property and fleeing an officer in a vehicle, among others. The arrest followed a road pursuit through the city of Albany.
2 accused of crashing into police car in Glenmont
Two men have been arrested after allegedly crashing into a police car while fleeing police in Glenmont. The Bethlehem Police Department said Bishop Fraser, 19, of Albany, and Jaquan Johnson, 19, of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Missing for 20 years, Area Family Still Hopeful for Answers
Audrey May Herron was last seen leaving her job in Catskill back in 2002. It was August 29, 2002, and a then 31-year-old mother of three Audrey May Herron disappeared without a trace as the 20th anniversary of her disappearance passes, police haven't stopped searching for her and the car she was driving when she disappeared.
NY Couple Arrested! Accused of Stealing from Walmart in Queensbury!
Earlier this year it was reported that New York State Police were attempting to locate 2 individuals that they suspected had stolen nearly $2000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Queensbury. That incident allegedly took place in February and now, 6 months later, the suspects have been arrested. On...
Police investigating stabbing in Saratoga Springs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near Phila Street on Sunday. Police said the victim, who has not been named, was found in the parking lot of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.
Lake George Restaurant Week serving in September
Something fun is cooking in the village of Lake George. In September, Lake George Region Restaurant Week is coming back, with new prix-fixe menus and plenty to taste.
NYSP: Teens arrested for damaging cars in Saratoga County
New York State Police have arrested three teens for allegedly damaging cars and a visitors center in Schuylerville and Victory Mills. A 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were charged with fifteen counts of third-degree criminal mischief, which is a felony.
Albany pools close for season, spray pads still open
The Lincoln Park and Mater Christi Pools, both located in Albany, closed for the season on Sunday.
Troy Police locate missing woman
The Troy Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Patricia "Patti" Sheehy, who was reported missing by her family on Monday morning.
