WENATCHEE - Wenatchee will have a well-known, one-stop shop for all things chicken soon. Based out of Las Vegas, The Chicken Shack sells its signature fried chicken in the form of "fingers," wings and bites (boneless wings). The restaurant also serves salads, fries, mac n' cheese, wraps, chicken sandwiches, desserts and plant-based products. The Chicken Shack also has 24 different sauces (specifically for chicken) to choose from, two types of rubs (specifically for chicken) and several sauces for their fries.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO