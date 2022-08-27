ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

KXLY

Level 3 evacuations issued for fire burning near Chelan

CHELAN, Wash. — An active wildfire has prompted Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — for people living six miles from Chelan. Those living on Windy Ridge Lane, Horizon Lane and 1224 Union Valley Road and above are advised to evacuate immediately. Level 2 evacuations —...
washingtonwaterfronts.com

ifiberone.com

Las Vegas-based chain, The Chicken Shack, to open in Wenatchee in September

WENATCHEE - Wenatchee will have a well-known, one-stop shop for all things chicken soon. Based out of Las Vegas, The Chicken Shack sells its signature fried chicken in the form of "fingers," wings and bites (boneless wings). The restaurant also serves salads, fries, mac n' cheese, wraps, chicken sandwiches, desserts and plant-based products. The Chicken Shack also has 24 different sauces (specifically for chicken) to choose from, two types of rubs (specifically for chicken) and several sauces for their fries.
ncwlife.com

Multiple ground and air crews were able to halt Union Valley fire

Evacuation levels have been lowered or lifted and most roads reopened after a wildfire Tuesday afternoon in Union Valley between Chelan and Manson. Firefighters from several regional and state agencies used ground and air resources to limit the fire burning in brush and timber to about 20 acres. At one...
kpq.com

Vehicle Fire Briefly Blocks US-2 Towards Cashmere

A party of four had a close call when their truck erupted in flames on their way to Cashmere Wednesday morning. Around 8:19 a.m., Washington State Patrol were called out to a vehicle fire on US 2 around milepost 114, past Sunnyslope. The driver pulled off to the right shoulder...
kpq.com

Man Shot in Wenatchee Drive-by Saturday

A Wenatchee man is recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening. Wenatchee Police Sergeant Nathan Hahn said they responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of South Mission Street around 7:00pm. "Eventually a victim was located at Central Washington Hospital who had been shot in the...
kpq.com

Firefighters Dealt with Two Brush Fires in Douglas County

Douglas County firefighters had a close call this weekend after contending with two fires Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., both Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a five-acre brush fire on Batterman Road in Rock Island. The first fire burned through an orchard...
kpq.com

NCW Tech Makes Pybus Market Their New Home

[video width="576" height="1024" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/1134/files/2022/08/attachment-NCWTech.mp4"][/video]. NCW Tech Alliance shared the news that they moved their office to Pybus Market in one of their TikToks on August 25. The video featured NCW Tech Program Manager Chanet Stevenson and Administrative Assistant Lyda Clark revealing the new office. Their previous location was at the...
kpq.com

One person Arrested in Weekend Wenatchee Shooting

Police now say a person from East Wenatchee could be involved in a drive-by shooting that left a Wenatchee man injured Saturday evening. Officers went to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1600 block of South Mission Street, and then learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to Central Washington Hospital.
ncwlife.com

17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting

WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
ncwlife.com

Arrests rise to 3 in South Mission Street shooting

WENATCHEE — Police say three Wenatchee Valley teenagers are now implicated in the Saturday drive-by shooting that left one man injured. No one has yet been criminally charged in the incident, but Wenatchee police arrested one 17-year-old suspect on Monday, and two more, ages 16 and 18, on Tuesday.
ncwlife.com

Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader

A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
ncwlife.com

Did your garbage pickup day change this week?

Some residents of the Wenatchee Valley may have been caught off-guard this week as WM shifted garbage pickup days for many of its customers. For some, that meant Wednesday pickup became Tuesday, Thursday became Wednesday, and on and on. WM – formerly Waste Management – sent notices of the changes...
