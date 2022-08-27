Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
Level 3 evacuations issued for fire burning near Chelan
CHELAN, Wash. — An active wildfire has prompted Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — for people living six miles from Chelan. Those living on Windy Ridge Lane, Horizon Lane and 1224 Union Valley Road and above are advised to evacuate immediately. Level 2 evacuations —...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816
Chelan Real Estate at 0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816. Description: The real estate listing at 0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816 with the MLS# 1986776 has been on the Chelan market for 1 days. This property located in the Chelan subdivision is currently listed for $595,000. GeoCoordinates:
Level 3 evacuations in place for wildfire burning on Windy Ridge Lane in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations are in place for a brush fire burning on Windy Ridge Lane in Chelan County. Level 3 evacuations mean GET OUT NOW for residents living in that area. According to Chelan County Emergency Management, Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch Road are...
ifiberone.com
Las Vegas-based chain, The Chicken Shack, to open in Wenatchee in September
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee will have a well-known, one-stop shop for all things chicken soon. Based out of Las Vegas, The Chicken Shack sells its signature fried chicken in the form of "fingers," wings and bites (boneless wings). The restaurant also serves salads, fries, mac n' cheese, wraps, chicken sandwiches, desserts and plant-based products. The Chicken Shack also has 24 different sauces (specifically for chicken) to choose from, two types of rubs (specifically for chicken) and several sauces for their fries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Multiple ground and air crews were able to halt Union Valley fire
Evacuation levels have been lowered or lifted and most roads reopened after a wildfire Tuesday afternoon in Union Valley between Chelan and Manson. Firefighters from several regional and state agencies used ground and air resources to limit the fire burning in brush and timber to about 20 acres. At one...
kpq.com
Vehicle Fire Briefly Blocks US-2 Towards Cashmere
A party of four had a close call when their truck erupted in flames on their way to Cashmere Wednesday morning. Around 8:19 a.m., Washington State Patrol were called out to a vehicle fire on US 2 around milepost 114, past Sunnyslope. The driver pulled off to the right shoulder...
kpq.com
Man Shot in Wenatchee Drive-by Saturday
A Wenatchee man is recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening. Wenatchee Police Sergeant Nathan Hahn said they responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of South Mission Street around 7:00pm. "Eventually a victim was located at Central Washington Hospital who had been shot in the...
kpq.com
Firefighters Dealt with Two Brush Fires in Douglas County
Douglas County firefighters had a close call this weekend after contending with two fires Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., both Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a five-acre brush fire on Batterman Road in Rock Island. The first fire burned through an orchard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
NCW Tech Makes Pybus Market Their New Home
[video width="576" height="1024" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/1134/files/2022/08/attachment-NCWTech.mp4"][/video]. NCW Tech Alliance shared the news that they moved their office to Pybus Market in one of their TikToks on August 25. The video featured NCW Tech Program Manager Chanet Stevenson and Administrative Assistant Lyda Clark revealing the new office. Their previous location was at the...
kpq.com
One person Arrested in Weekend Wenatchee Shooting
Police now say a person from East Wenatchee could be involved in a drive-by shooting that left a Wenatchee man injured Saturday evening. Officers went to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1600 block of South Mission Street, and then learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to Central Washington Hospital.
ncwlife.com
17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
ncwlife.com
Arrests rise to 3 in South Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say three Wenatchee Valley teenagers are now implicated in the Saturday drive-by shooting that left one man injured. No one has yet been criminally charged in the incident, but Wenatchee police arrested one 17-year-old suspect on Monday, and two more, ages 16 and 18, on Tuesday.
ncwlife.com
Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader
A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
nbcrightnow.com
Missing person found dead in Lake Cle Elum in Kittitas County Saturday morning
LAKE CLE ELUM, Wash.- A person was found dead in Lake Cle Elum Saturday morning after being reported missing. Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 says family members reported their loved one missing earlier in the day. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office responded to the call. KCSO found the person...
ncwlife.com
Did your garbage pickup day change this week?
Some residents of the Wenatchee Valley may have been caught off-guard this week as WM shifted garbage pickup days for many of its customers. For some, that meant Wednesday pickup became Tuesday, Thursday became Wednesday, and on and on. WM – formerly Waste Management – sent notices of the changes...
One home lost, two people hospitalized from two house fires in Orondo
ORONDO, Wash, — Two people were taken to the hospital and another person was injured from house fires in Orondo. Douglas County Fire District 4 responded to a stricture fire call at Twin W development along the Columbia River. Crews first responding to the fire saw the house fully in flames at 5 p.m., as heavy winds blew flames and...
Comments / 0