ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers reportedly working out former Saints, Commanders kicker

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTiNr_0hY8s2kg00

The Carolina Panthers took a number of positive developments out of Friday night’s preseason finale. But that preseason finale wouldn’t let the Panthers go without taking a chunk out of them.

Part of that chunk was kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was carted away into the locker room after injuring his groin on the sideline. The sixth-year veteran was warming up on the kicking net in the third quarter when he slipped on the presumably wet turf and went down.

Head coach Matt Rhule couldn’t confirm the exact diagnosis for Gonzalez on Saturday, but he did classify the injury as a “significant long-term” setback. Rhule also stated that the Panthers will now, obviously, be looking into outside options as Gonzalez’s replacement.

And that search, as first reported by Joseph Person of The Athletic, will apparently begin with Brian Johnson.

Johnson broke into the league last season as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, where he briefly crossed paths with current Carolina special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. He would later stick on a bit with both the New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders in 2021, booting through each of his 10 field goal attempts and nine of his 13 extra point tries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday

It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Release Former First-Round Pick

The New Orleans Saints released former first-round pick Taco Charlton ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline. Charlton signed with the Saints earlier this offseason on April 4. The Dallas Cowboys selected Charlton with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the seventh defensive end selected...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By The Jimmy Garoppolo News

Throughout an entire offseason of Jimmy Garoppolo speculation, most onlookers assumed it was only a matter of when the quarterback found a new home. However, Jimmy G is staying put. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with a no-trade clause...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cowboys, Jets Are Reportedly Discussing Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets are reportedly discussing a notable trade. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are attempting to trade for an offensive lineman. Dallas is lacking depth at the tackle spots following Tyron Smith's serious leg injury. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback

The New Orleans Saints cut 2021 fourth-round pick Ian Book ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. While he's off the team for now, the former Notre Dame quarterback is reportedly viewed as a practice squad target if he clears waivers later this week. After an outstanding collegiate career with the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor

The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
DALLAS, TX
fantasypros.com

Cooper Rush released by Cowboys, does not go through waivers

The Dallas Cowboys released QB Cooper Rush on Tuesday. (Todd Archer on Twitter) With both Rush and Will Grier being released, Dak Prescott is the only quarterback on the 53-man roster. However, it is likely that both Rush and Grier will rejoin the team once Week 1 rolls around, either in the form of the practice squad or as Prescott's backup. Rush not going through waivers means that Dallas can make their decision on him sooner, while Grier will have to make it through waivers before the team can attempt to retain him. This is something to monitor in the coming days.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys' Top Draft Pick

The cuts keep coming. On Tuesday, the Saints parted ways with defensive end Taco Charlton who signed with the team back in April. Charlton was a first-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2017 after starring at Michigan. The lengthy pass rusher spent his first two NFL seasons in Dallas, but has since bounced around between the Dolphins, Chiefs and Steelers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Athletic#Vatech K#Washington And Saints#The Chicago Bears#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Amari Cooper Is Trending Following The Eagles' Trade Today

Fans are already comparing the Amari Cooper trade to the Jalen Reagor trade. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and got a couple of draft picks in return. If that deal is compared to the Cooper deal where the Cowboys traded him to the Browns, the Cowboys got basically nothing for a good wideout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Panthers' Big Wide Receiver Trade

The Carolina Panthers have made an interesting addition to their offense. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2020 second-round pick entered his second season with considerable hype after scoring five touchdowns as a rookie. However, he got held...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets new Panthers weapon after Laviska Shenault trade with Jaguars

The Carolina Panthers have added a new offensive weapon to the arsenal that will be led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, as they have agreed to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Sources: The #Jaguars are trading WR Laviska Shenault to the #Panthers.A new playmaking weapon. […] The post Baker Mayfield gets new Panthers weapon after Laviska Shenault trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers Quarterback Trade Rumor

The Steelers present (and future) are pretty clearly defined and former third-round pick Mason Rudolph doesn't appear to figure into either. "The #Steelers have received trade calls on QB Mason Rudolph, but to this point they’ve been reluctant to deal him, per sources. Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett."
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy