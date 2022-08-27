ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton set for £15m transfer battle with Leeds for Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan if Ben Brereton Diaz deal fails

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

EVERTON will join the chase for Wolves’ South Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan if they fail to agree a fee for Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Toffees are yet to meet Blackburn’s £15million valuation of Chile striker Brereton Diaz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Of9VY_0hY8rQZQ00
Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan could be set for a Molineux exit before the transfer window closes Credit: Getty

Goodison transfer guru Kevin Thelwell is a big fan of Hwang, who is available for around £15m and also fancied by Leeds United.

Leeds may sell winger Dan James to Tottenham to finance a move for a forward but Spurs have only offered a loan so far.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch worked with the 26-year-old at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Hwang only joined Wolves last year on an initial loan deal, before the Midlands outfit turned his temporary stay into a permanent switch earlier this year.

The 47-cap international scored five Premier League goals during the 2021-22 campaign from his 30 outings.

But he is yet to find the back of this net this term despite featuring in all four of the club's matches in the top-flight and Carabao Cup.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has commented on the forward's future ahead of Sunday's clash against Newcastle.

He said: "I’m very happy with him and I like him a lot."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Before adding: “Hwang spends a lot of time in the academy like other players and he wants to be in his best shape all the time, and do everything he can to play.

“So we’re talking about a great professional, a great kid, a top player and someone who scored six (five) important goals for us last season.

“Who wouldn’t want a player like him? I want him, I like him, but in the end we need to understand the market and the situation of the club.

“So we are looking for players from other teams, and we need to expect other teams are looking at our players also.

“He can play as a winger – especially on the left – and as a striker, like he’s done in the first few games.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Aston Villa in pole position to land Leander Dendoncker in £13m transfer from Wolves ahead of two Premier League rivals

ASTON VILLA are in advanced talks with Wolves over a £13million move for Leander Dendoncker after edging ahead of West Ham in their chase for the Belgian midfielder. The experienced 27-year-old joined Wolves from RSC Anderlecht in 2019 and has been a hit in the Premier League, clocking up 124 league appearances for the Molineux club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Brereton
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Jesse Marsch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Wolves#South Korean#Goodison#Spurs#Red Bull Salzburg#Rb Leipzig#Carabao Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
707K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy