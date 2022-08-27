ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSI does press-ups against pro-boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda as he mocks awful opponent who spent whole fight whining

By Jack Figg
 4 days ago

KSI brutally mocked his so-called professional boxing opponent Luis Alcaraz Pineda by doing press-ups during their fight.

The influencer-turned musician and fighter made up for lost time after three years out by facing TWO opponents in one night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTHmO_0hY8ofBS00
KSI beat Luis Alcaraz Pineda in three rounds Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwWXm_0hY8ofBS00
KSI doing press-ups after beating Luis Alcaraz Pineda Credit: Reuters

Firstly, he beat rapper Swarmz in two rounds and then later Mexican professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in three.

KSI, 29, dropped Pineda, 23, in every round while the journeyman bizarrely complained about non-existent punches to the back of the head.

In the final stages, he dropped Pineda with a right hand and then later an uppercut - by which point the ref had seen enough.

As the official was counting, KSI began doing press-ups and continued on after the fight was officially finished.

The Londoner did the same thing during his fight against Swarmz, which he won with almost as much ease.

KSI told his fans: "Ladies and gentleman, are you not entertained?

"It's good to be back, two fights in one night, two KOs, yeah buddy. I said it. I talk the talk and I walk the walk."

Unlike Pineda, Swarmz did go out swinging - quite literally - throwing wild haymaker right hands from all sorts of angles.

He did only have a fortnight to prepare for the bout, while also needing to lose almost two stone after replacing Alex Wassabi, 31.

And his inexperience showed, having been left off balance, spinning around in a fashion which drew parallels to a teacup ride.

Somehow, by virtue of running around the ring, three minutes proved enough time for Swarmz to survive despite being floored.

But KSI wasted no time in putting Swarmz out of his misery in round two after a body shot and left hook signalled the end of the fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2xF2_0hY8ofBS00
Swarmz was beaten by KSI in two rounds Credit: Rex

