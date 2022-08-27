Read full article on original website
Related
Tim Chuey Weather
Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. AN...
Investigation ends with seven-year prison sentence
A burglar, who victimized many west-university apartment complexes, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of burglaries she committed. These investigations ultimately came to a successful resolution after a lot of hard work and dedication by Eugene Police patrol officers, dispatchers, records staff, crime analysts, and detectives.
Prolific burglar sentenced to 15 years prison
A prolific burglar, who victimized several Eugene businesses during the height of the pandemic, has been sentenced after a year of meticulous work by investigators. Thomas Dale Young, 40, from Independence, Oregon, pled guilty to 19 Burglary counts (from 15 different burglaries, 12 of which were Eugene Police cases) and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Tim Chuey Area Status Report
Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 33 the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. Oakridge: The Air Quality Index is 37 the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. Cottage Grove: The Air Quality Index 23 in the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD POLLEN COUNT. Courtesy of Oregon Allergy Associates. Note: The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phone company advises of 911 disruption for parts of River Road area
Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911. There is no known cause or estimated time to resolve.
Robbery suspect fires shot inside deli
At 7:31 a.m. today, August 25, Eugene Police units were dispatched to a robbery with a gun at Sandy’s Deli, 4925 Barger Avenue. The suspect was reported to have fired a shot inside the business and fled the location with the cash. No one was injured. Multiple Eugene Police...
Records Section Front Counter Hours Change
Effective Monday, August 29, the front lobby Records Section counter will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The counter will be closed during other hours and weekends due to temporary staffing shortages. Currently, there are Records Section vacancies of more than 40%. Lobby access will remain open 24 hours for acceptance of bail payments for Eugene Municipal charges and use of the “Red Phone” (direct line to Communications/ Dispatch Center) if needed to initiate a call for service. All other services customarily handled at the window will be done during the reduced hours.
Man arrested after shooting
At 3:56 p.m. on August 20, Central Lane Communications Center (911) received a call from a man about a shooting that he’d been involved in and that had just occurred at storage units in the 29900 block of Willow Creek Road. Eugene Police patrol units were dispatched and as patrol arrived, they located the caller, David Anthony Colage, aged 58, of Eugene, and he was compliant. EPD officers quickly began rendering aid to the two female victims. They applied tourniquets to both victims and Eugene Springfield Fire transported them to a local hospital, where they are expected to survive. The shooting was related to a property dispute.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football Practice Report: Aug. 30
It's the season opener, it's a matchup with the defending national champions, it's a game in the Deep South hosted at an NFL stadium, it's a chance for Oregon's new coach to go against his former program – indeed, all of that is true. It's also, at its basic...
EDNPub
Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.http://eugenedailynews.com
Comments / 0