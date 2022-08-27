ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pisces weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for August 28 to September 3

By Mystic Meg
PISCES

FEB 19 - MAR 20

Be the bigger friendship person on Thursday

The sun and moon both brighten up your marriage chart in their own ways.

And you can feel confident to look far into the love future again. If you’re fancy-free, this can include an “N” date.

Turning deep feelings into honest words is Mercury’s mandate this week - and soon as you do this at work, you can feel recent pressure lift.

Positive property news can link to “Square”.

DESTINY DAYS: Wake up to new work chances on Monday - yes, you can take the lead.

Be the bigger friendship person on Thursday. Stay close to “K” on Saturday.

LUCKY LINKS: A TV show with an all-female cast. Wallpaper patterned

with leaves. The youngest member of a local team.

MOON MOTIVATION: The moon’s pathway through your chart highlights mediation and facilitation roles as a great fit for you this week.

You are a natural at seeing both sides of a story — and finding a strong, even if unexpected, solution that suits everyone.

The moon also intensifies any ambition to wrote mystery scripts, or novels.

Perhaps using stories based (loosely) on your own life. You can also bring people together in births, marriages, and other big life events, with your specially-written, sensitive words.

Fabulous is the home of horoscopes, with weekly updates on what’s in store for your star sign as well as daily predictions.

You can also use our series of guides to find out everything from which star sign to hook up with for the steamiest sex to what it’s like to live your life totally by your horoscope.

